CVG Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

Fourth quarter sales of $223 million, record annual sales of $995 million

Full year adjusted EBITDA margins increased by 140 bps to 6.8%

Provides outlook and guidance for full year 2024

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVG (NASDAQ: CVGI), a diversified industrial products and services company, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights (Compared with prior-year period, where comparisons are noted)

Revenue of $223.1 million, down 5.0% due primarily to the impacts of a strike-related labor stoppage at a customer facility and reduced demand across Vehicle Solutions, Industrial Automation and Aftermarket segments; however, Electrical Systems segment continues to show strong growth with 19.4% increased revenue.

Operating income of $5.0 million, up $9.0 million; adjusted operating income of $6.6 million, down $1.8 million. Lower adjusted operating income was driven primarily by lower volumes and increased SG&A.

Net income of $23.3 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $32.0, or $(0.98) per diluted share; adjusted net income of $2.9 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, versus $1.4 million, or $0.04 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA of $10.3 million, down $2.9 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 4.6%, down from 5.7%.

Full Year 2023 Highlights (Compared with prior-year period, where comparisons are noted)

Revenue of $994.7 million, driven by pricing and the contribution of new business wins in Electrical Systems, offset by lower sales volume in Industrial Automation, Vehicle Solutions, and Aftermarket segments.

New business wins in excess of $150 million when fully ramped; these wins were concentrated in our Electrical Systems segment.

Operating income of $48.1 million, up $27.9 million, and adjusted operating income of $51.1 million, up $14.5 million. The increase in operating income was due to improved pricing and business mix.

Full-year 2023 debt paydown was $10.9 million, and net debt declined to $103.7 million; leverage ratio declined to 1.5x from 2.2x.

James Ray, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are pleased with our 2023 results as CVG continued winning new business, particularly in Electrical Systems, and made progress on the Company’s transformation plan, driving record annual sales and improved profitability for the year. As we look to fiscal 2024, we are focused on enhancing operational efficiency and quality standards, growing our Electrical Systems segment to be our largest business, as well as facilitating cross-functional collaboration among our various business segments to strengthen our core Vehicle Solutions business and cultivating stronger customer relationships.”

Mr. Ray concluded, “As the new CEO, I am grateful for the hard work of our talented global teams that help drive improvements in our business every day, and I am looking forward to a strong fiscal 2024.”

Andy Cheung, Chief Financial Officer, added, “We delivered another year of record revenue driven by continued price realization and new business wins, despite softer fourth quarter revenues which were impacted by, among other things, a UAW labor strike at one customer facility. Our strong performance resulted in free cash flow of $19 million in 2023, which has helped us further pay down debt and reduce our net leverage to 1.5x. During the quarter, we initiated several restructuring actions to better align our resources with investments in growth product lines, which we expect will further enhance profitability across our underlying core businesses. Despite industry forecasts for a lower Class 8 truck build in 2024, we expect our financial performance in 2024 to be more resilient as we continue our diversification strategy reflecting primarily the success in growing our Electrical Systems business.”

Financial Results

(amounts in millions except per share data and percentages)

Fourth Quarter 2023 2022 Change Revenues $ 223.1 $ 234.9 (5.0)% Gross profit $ 26.2 $ 12.4 111.3 % Gross margin 11.7 % 5.3 % Adjusted gross profit1 $ 26.0 $ 23.9 8.8 % Adjusted gross margin1 11.7 % 10.2 % Operating income (loss) $ 5.0 $ (4.0 ) NM2 Operating margin 2.2 % (1.7)% Adjusted operating income1 $ 6.6 $ 8.4 (21.4)% Adjusted operating margin1 2.9 % 3.6 % Net income (loss) $ 23.3 $ (32.0 ) NM2 Adjusted net income (loss)1 $ 2.9 $ 1.4 107.1 % Earnings (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.70 $ (0.98 ) NM2 Adjusted earnings (loss) per share, diluted1 $ 0.09 $ 0.04 125.0 % Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 10.3 $ 13.3 (22.6)% Adjusted EBITDA margin1 4.6 % 5.7 % 1See Appendix A for GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation 2Not meaningful

Consolidated Results

Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

Fourth quarter 2023 revenues were $223.1 million compared to $234.9 million in the prior year period, a decline of 5.0%. The decrease in revenues is due primarily to the impact of a strike at a customer facility, previous year benefit from a post-COVID backlog in Asia-Pacific, and reduced demand in Vehicle Solutions, Aftermarket, and Industrial Automation segments, which more than offset an increase in Electrical Systems revenue. Foreign currency translation favorably impacted fourth quarter 2023 revenues by $1.8 million, or by 0.7%.

Operating income for the fourth quarter 2023 was $5.0 million compared to operating loss of $4.0 million in the prior year period. Foreign currency translation also favorably impacted fourth quarter 2023 operating income by $0.7 million. Excluding special costs, the fourth quarter of 2023 adjusted operating income was $6.6 million, down 21.4%. The decline in adjusted operating income was driven primarily by lower volumes, strike impact, and higher SG&A.

Interest expense was $2.4 million and $2.9 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The decrease in interest expense was due to lower average debt balances, partially offset by higher interest rates on variable debt.

Net income was $23.3 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter 2023 compared to net loss of $32.0 million, or $(0.98) per diluted share, in the prior year period.

At December 31, 2023, the Company had no outstanding borrowings on its revolving credit facility, $37.8 million of cash and $160.1 million availability from revolving credit facilities, resulting in total liquidity of $197.9 million.

Segment Results

Fourth Quarter 2023 Results (Compared with prior-year period, where comparisons are noted)

Vehicle Solutions Segment

Revenues were $128.4 million, a decrease of 10.1% primarily resulting from lower volumes and the impact of a strike at a customer facility during the quarter.

Operating income for the fourth quarter 2023 was $3.6 million, a decrease of 1.8%. Excluding special costs, the fourth quarter of 2023 adjusted operating income was $4.0 million, a decrease of 3.9%, as compared to the fourth quarter 2022, primarily due to the impact of lower sales volumes partially offset by pricing improvement and cost controls.

Electrical Systems Segment

Revenues were $56.2 million, an increase of 19.4%, primarily resulting from increased pricing and sales volume.

Operating income was $6.7 million, an increase of 25.0% primarily attributable to pricing and volume leverage.

Aftermarket and Accessories Segment

Revenues were $31.4 million, a decrease of 8.1%, primarily resulting from decreased sales volume.

Operating income was $3.4 million, an increase of 7.3%. Excluding special costs, the fourth quarter of 2023 adjusted operating income decreased 6.4%, as compared to the fourth quarter 2022, primarily due to the lower sales volume, partially offset by increased pricing.

Industrial Automation Segment

Revenues were $7.1 million, a decrease of 35.0%, due to lower sales volume from decreased customer demand.

Operating income was $0.9 million, compared to operating loss of $11.9 million in the prior year. Fourth quarter of 2023 adjusted operating income increased to $0.3 million, compared to an adjusted operating loss of $0.5 million in the fourth quarter 2022, primarily due to cost controls.

Outlook

CVG is providing the following outlook for the full year 2024:

Metric 2024 Outlook ($ millions) Net Sales $915 - $1,015 Adjusted EBITDA $60 - $73

This outlook reflects, among others, current industry forecasts for North American Class 8 truck builds. According to ACT Research, 2024 North American Class 8 truck production levels are expected to be at 285,000 units. The 2023 actual Class 8 truck builds according to the ACT Research was 340,140 units.

We expect to benefit from growth in Electrical Systems, partially offsetting the projected 16% decline in Class 8 truck builds.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures referenced in this release is included as Appendix A to this release.

About CVG

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements often include words such as “believe”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “expect”, “intend”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “would”, “project”, “continue”, “likely”, and similar expressions. In particular, this press release may contain forward-looking statements about the Company’s expectations for future periods with respect to its plans to improve financial results, the future of the Company’s end markets, global supply chain constraints, changes in the Class 8 and Class 5-7 North America truck build rates, performance of the global construction equipment business, the Company’s prospects in the wire harness, industrial automation and electric vehicle markets, the Company’s initiatives to address customer needs, organic growth, the Company’s strategic plans and plans to focus on certain segments, competition faced by the Company, volatility in and disruption to the global economic environment, including inflation and labor shortages and the Company’s financial position or other financial information. These statements are based on certain assumptions that the Company has made in light of its experience as well as its perspective on historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results because of certain risks and uncertainties, including those included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. There can be no assurance that statements made in this press release relating to future events will be achieved. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on behalf of the Company are expressly qualified in their entirety by such cautionary statements.

COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues $ 223,089 $ 234,918 $ 994,679 $ 981,553 Cost of revenues 196,900 222,517 860,956 895,048 Gross profit 26,189 12,401 133,723 86,505 Selling, general and administrative expenses 21,165 16,406 85,663 66,361 Operating income 5,024 (4,005 ) 48,060 20,144 Other (income) expense 707 7,665 1,195 10,463 Interest expense 2,383 2,935 10,691 9,827 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — 921 Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 1,934 (14,605 ) 36,174 (1,067 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes (21,347 ) 17,384 (13,237 ) 20,904 Net income (loss) $ 23,281 $ (31,989 ) $ 49,411 $ (21,971 ) Earnings (loss) per common share Basic $ 0.70 $ (0.98 ) $ 1.50 $ (0.68 ) Diluted $ 0.70 $ (0.98 ) $ 1.47 $ (0.68 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 33,132 32,567 33,040 32,334 Diluted 33,443 32,567 33,581 32,334





COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31, 2023 and 2022 (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) ASSETS 2023 2022 Current Assets: Cash $ 37,848 $ 31,825 Accounts receivable, net 133,949 152,626 Inventories 128,082 142,542 Other current assets 27,863 12,582 Total current assets 327,742 339,575 Property, plant and equipment, net 73,468 67,805 Operating lease right-of-use asset, net 31,165 26,372 Intangible assets, net 11,222 14,620 Deferred income taxes, net 33,568 12,275 Other assets 6,049 9,621 TOTAL ASSETS $ 483,214 $ 470,268 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 77,314 $ 122,091 Current operating lease liabilities 7,502 7,421 Accrued liabilities and other 45,060 35,388 Current portion of long-term debt 15,313 10,938 Total current liabilities 145,189 175,838 Long-term debt 126,201 141,499 Long-term operating lease liabilities 24,417 19,422 Pension and other post-retirement liabilities 9,196 8,428 Other long-term liabilities 5,279 5,041 Total liabilities 310,282 350,228 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock 333 328 Treasury stock, at cost (16,150 ) (14,514 ) Additional paid-in capital 265,217 261,371 Retained deficit (46,184 ) (95,595 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (30,284 ) (31,550 ) Total stockholders’ equity 172,932 120,040 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 483,214 $ 470,268





COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES BUSINESS SEGMENT FINANCIAL INFORMATION Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended Vehicle

Solutions Electrical

Systems Aftermarket and

Accessories Industrial

Automation Corporate /

Other Total 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues $ 128,411 $ 142,765 $ 56,188 $ 47,054 $ 31,367 $ 34,141 $ 7,123 $ 10,958 $ — $ — $ 223,089 $ 234,918 Gross profit 10,095 10,322 8,873 7,136 5,566 5,494 1,655 (10,551 ) — — 26,189 12,401 Selling, general & administrative expenses 6,501 6,661 2,176 1,778 2,127 2,289 804 1,322 9,557 4,356 21,165 16,406 Operating income (loss) $ 3,594 $ 3,661 $ 6,697 $ 5,358 $ 3,439 $ 3,205 $ 851 $ (11,873 ) $ (9,557 ) $ (4,356 ) $ 5,024 $ (4,005 )





Twelve Months Ended Vehicle

Solutions Electrical

Systems Aftermarket and

Accessories Industrial

Automation Corporate /

Other Total 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues $ 587,119 $ 579,731 $ 228,424 $ 180,404 $ 140,236 $ 133,671 $ 38,900 $ 87,747 $ — $ — $ 994,679 $ 981,553 Gross profit 68,129 45,979 35,397 23,993 27,187 18,836 3,010 (2,303 ) — — 133,723 86,505 Selling, general & administrative expenses 26,109 24,930 9,107 5,775 8,144 6,925 4,392 5,564 37,911 23,167 85,663 66,361 Operating income (loss) $ 42,020 $ 21,049 $ 26,290 $ 18,218 $ 19,043 $ 11,911 $ (1,382 ) $ (7,867 ) $ (37,911 ) $ (23,167 ) $ 48,060 $ 20,144





COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Appendix A: Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Gross profit $ 26,189 $ 12,401 $ 133,723 $ 86,505 Inventory adjustment — 10,421 — 10,421 Restructuring (198 ) 1,077 1,245 4,035 Adjusted gross profit $ 25,991 $ 23,899 $ 134,968 $ 100,961 % of revenues 11.7 % 10.2 % 13.6 % 10.3 %





Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Operating income (loss) $ 5,024 $ (4,005 ) $ 48,060 $ 20,144 Restructuring 785 1,978 2,286 5,365 Inventory adjustment — 10,421 — 10,421 Deferred consideration purchase accounting — — — 341 Executive transition 770 — 770 329 Total operating income adjustments 1,555 12,399 3,056 16,456 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 6,579 $ 8,394 $ 51,116 $ 36,600 % of revenues 2.9 % 3.6 % 5.1 % 3.7 %





Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Net income (loss) $ 23,281 $ (31,989 ) $ 49,411 $ (21,971 ) Pre-tax adjusting items: Operating income (loss) adjustments 1,555 12,399 3,056 16,456 Hryvnia fair value adjustments on forward exchange contracts — (134 ) — (36 ) Loss on early extinguishment of debt — — — 921 Other adjusting items: Non-cash pension settlement — 8,086 — 9,202 Pension settlement - tax adjustment — 1,462 — 1,462 Tax Valuation Allowance (21,521 ) 14,666 (21,521 ) 14,666 Adjusted (benefit) provision for income taxes1 (389 ) (3,066 ) (764 ) (4,335 ) Adjusted net income (loss) $ 2,926 $ 1,424 $ 30,182 $ 16,365 Diluted EPS $ 0.70 $ (0.98 ) $ 1.47 $ (0.68 ) Adjustments to diluted EPS $ (0.61 ) $ 1.02 $ (0.57 ) $ 1.19 Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.09 $ 0.04 $ 0.90 $ 0.51

Reported Tax (Benefit) Provision adjusted for tax effect of at 25% of pre-tax adjusting items.





Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Net income (loss) $ 23,281 $ (31,989 ) $ 49,411 $ (21,971 ) Interest expense 2,383 2,935 10,691 9,827 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (21,347 ) 17,384 (13,237 ) 20,904 Depreciation expense 3,625 3,727 14,240 14,770 Amortization expense 847 848 3,390 3,411 EBITDA $ 8,789 $ (7,095 ) $ 64,495 $ 26,941 % of revenues 3.9 % (3.0)% 6.5 % 2.7 % EBITDA adjustments Restructuring 785 1,978 2,286 5,365 Inventory adjustment — 10,421 — 10,421 Pension settlement — 8,086 — 9,202 Deferred consideration purchase accounting — — — 341 Hryvnia fair value adjustments on forward exchange contracts — (134 ) — (36 ) Executive transition 770 — 770 329 Loss on early extinguishment of debt — — — 921 Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,344 $ 13,256 $ 67,551 $ 53,484 % of revenues 4.6 % 5.7 % 6.8 % 5.4 %





COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Appendix B: Segment Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 Vehicle

Solutions Electric

Systems Aftermarket Industrial

Automation Corporate Total Operating income (loss) $ 3,594 $ 6,697 $ 3,439 $ 851 $ (9,557 ) $ 5,024 Restructuring 386 — — (584 ) 983 785 Executive transition — — — — 770 770 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 3,980 $ 6,697 $ 3,439 $ 267 $ (7,804 ) $ 6,579 % of revenues 3.1 % 11.9 % 11.0 % 3.7 % 2.9 %





Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 Vehicle

Solutions Electric

Systems Aftermarket Industrial

Automation Corporate Total Operating income (loss) $ 42,020 $ 26,290 $ 19,043 $ (1,382 ) $ (37,911 ) $ 48,060 Restructuring 809 8 — 486 983 2,286 Executive transition — — — — 770 770 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 42,829 $ 26,298 $ 19,043 $ (896 ) $ (36,158 ) $ 51,116 % of revenues 7.3 % 11.5 % 13.6 % (2.3)% 5.1 %





Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Vehicle

Solutions Electric

Systems Aftermarket Industrial

Automation Corporate Total Operating income (loss) $ 3,661 $ 5,358 $ 3,205 $ (11,873 ) $ (4,356 ) $ (4,005 ) Restructuring 481 103 469 925 — 1,978 Inventory adjustment — — — 10,421 — 10,421 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 4,142 $ 5,461 $ 3,674 $ (527 ) $ (4,356 ) $ 8,394 % of revenues 2.9 % 11.6 % 10.8 % (4.8)% 3.6 %





Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 Vehicle

Solutions Electric

Systems Aftermarket Industrial

Automation Corporate Total Operating income (loss) $ 21,049 $ 18,218 $ 11,911 $ (7,867 ) $ (23,167 ) $ 20,144 Restructuring 751 674 1,909 1,725 306 5,365 Inventory adjustment — — 10,421 — 10,421 Deferred consideration purchase accounting — — — 341 — 341 Executive transition — — — — 329 329 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 21,800 $ 18,892 $ 13,820 $ 4,620 $ (22,532 ) $ 36,600 % of revenues 3.8 % 10.5 % 10.3 % 5.3 % 3.7 %





Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Cash flow from operating activities $ 8,286 $ 35,153 $ 38,276 $ 68,947 Purchases of property, plant and equipment (4,500 ) (7,169 ) (19,696 ) (19,710 ) Free cash flow $ 3,786 $ 27,984 $ 18,580 $ 49,237





December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Current portion of long-term debt $ 15,313 $ 10,938 Long-term debt 126,201 141,499 Less Cash $ 37,848 $ 31,825 Total net debt $ 103,666 $ 120,612

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

This earnings release contains financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). In general, the non-GAAP measures exclude items that (i) management believes reflect the Company’s multi-year corporate activities; or (ii) relate to activities or actions that may have occurred over multiple or in prior periods without predictable trends. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to evaluate the Company’s performance, engage in financial and operational planning and to determine incentive compensation.

Management provides these non-GAAP financial measures to investors as supplemental metrics to assist readers in assessing the effects of items and events on the Company’s financial and operating results and in comparing the Company’s performance to that of its competitors and to comparable reporting periods. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies.

The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. The financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations to those financial statements set forth above should be carefully evaluated.