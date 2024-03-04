Kirby McInerney LLP is Investigating Shareholder Claims Against Fluence Energy, Inc. (FLNC)

NEW YORK, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that the firm is investigating potential claims against Fluence Energy, Inc. (“Fluence” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:FLNC). The firm’s ongoing investigation concerns whether Fluence and/or certain of its officers have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



[Click here to learn more about the investigation]

On February 22, 2024, Blue Orca Capital published a report alleging that “undisclosed to investors, the U.S. affiliate of its largest shareholder and corporate parent, Siemens, has a filed a lawsuit accusing Fluence of a laundry list of embarrassing and costly engineering and design failures, false representations, and most notably fraud.” The report alleged that as of Fluence’s most recent 10-Q, a breach of contract lawsuit filed by subcontractor Dashiell Corporation went also undisclosed. On this news, the price of Fluence shares declined by $2.28 per share, or approximately 13.4%, from $17.01 per share on February 21, 2024 to close at $14.73 on February 22, 2024.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Fluence securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this CONTACT FORM, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars.

