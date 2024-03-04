Metasphere Labs to Develop Revolutionary Climate Game “Ents World” for Climate Finance Venture Studio, Bluesphere Ventures Inc.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metasphere Labs Inc. (“Metasphere” or the “Company”) (CBOE: LABZ) (OTC: LABZF) (FRA:H1N0), a leader in digital asset and metaverse development, proudly announces its engagement by climate tech venture studio Bluesphere Ventures Inc. (“Bluesphere”). This partnership, formalized through a letter of intent dated March 1, 2024, entrusts Metasphere with the creation of “Ents World”, an innovative “Play to Earn” game that rewards players for restoring habitats and promoting biodiversity in the real world. This game leverages the Bitcoin blockchain for its in-world assets and governance, marking a significant advancement in combining blockchain technology with environmental initiatives.

Ents World will be developed as a first of its kind Open Metaverse which utilizes the Bitcoin blockchain for in-world assets and governance. This groundbreaking approach incorporates Client Side Verification, allowing users to independently verify transactions and assets without central authorities. By integrating Taproot Assets and employing Bitcoin smart contracts, Ents World promises a decentralized, secure, and efficient in-game economy, granting players full ownership of their assets and efforts.

The game uniquely connects virtual gaming experiences with tangible environmental impact. It features leaderboards from various Regenerative Finance tree-planting communities, notably including the Treegens Protocol. Engaging in real-world tree planting or supporting such initiatives grants players access to immersive gameplay and rewards within Ents World's enchanting forest environment, blending gaming achievements with environmental activism to foster sustainability and ecological restoration.

Jimi Cohen, CEO of Treegens LLP, shares his excitement for the project and stated, "Ents World represents a revolutionary blend of gaming, blockchain technology, and environmental stewardship. By participating in real-world tree-planting efforts, players can witness the direct impact of their actions, transforming gaming into a powerful tool for positive change."

Natasha Ingram, CEO of Metasphere, expresses her enthusiasm for the initiative and commented, "We are thrilled to be chosen by Bluesphere to develop Ents World. This game transcends mere entertainment; it's a call to action for individuals to contribute to a more sustainable planet through their engagement in the virtual world. Leveraging the Bitcoin blockchain's capabilities sets new benchmarks for how technology can drive meaningful environmental engagement."

Anticipated to launch in early Q3 2024, Ents World aims to deliver an engaging and impactful gaming experience that seamlessly connects virtual worlds with real-world environmental efforts.

The Company and Bluesphere are working on establishing a definitive agreement after which, development of the game will commence.

Stay informed about Ents World and its development by following it on X.

Metasphere invites its stakeholders and the broader community to visit its new website to learn more about the Company’s direction, projects, and the impact of its Web3 initiatives.

ABOUT METASPHERE LABS

Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Metasphere develops metaverse environments, DAO solutions, gamification, and Web3 / blockchain monetisation strategies aiming to solve social coordination problems for acting on climate change and making a positive impact on the planet.

