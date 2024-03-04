Dublin, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Meat Processing in the UK - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Over the five years through 2023-24, meat processing revenue is forecast to expand at a compound annual rate of 2.2% to £11.1 billion. A weak pound and China's lifting of a ban on British beef in 2018 have increased the volume of exports. Following Brexit's stringent working visa requirement, a labour supply shortage has dampened growth and weakened productivity, as most workers were from the EU. According to the Institute for Government, public grants make up 9% of British farmers' revenue before Brexit. Since the loss of funding from the EU Common Agricultural Policy, upstream farmers have suffered from reduced subsidies under the new delinked Basic Payment Subsidy scheme, which has reduced the availability of meat domestically.



Businesses in the Meat Processing industry slaughter livestock to produce red meat. Participants produce fresh, chilled or frozen meat as carcasses and cuts and by-products like rendered lard, tallow and pulled wool. Processors also bone, preserve and pack meat. The industry excludes meats from non-mammal sources (e.g. fish and poultry) and meat products (e.g. sausages, bacon and pate).



This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.



Key Topics Covered:



ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries

Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE



INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook

Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS

Supply Chain

Products & Services

Major Markets

Globalisation & Trade

Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Barriers to Entry

MAJOR COMPANIES



OPERATING CONDITIONS

Capital Intensity

KEY STATISTICS

Industry Data

Annual Change

Key Ratios

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Cranswick plc

ABP Food Group

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Ltd

Hilton Food Group plc

Dunbia (UK)

