Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Innodata, Fox Factory, and Nextdoor and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ: INOD), Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FOXF), and Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. f/k/a Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NYSE: KIND). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ: INOD)

Class Period: May 9, 2019 - February 14, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 22, 2024

The lawsuit alleges that on February 15, 2024, Wolfpack Research published a report revealing that Innodata misrepresented the nature and extent of its business and operations. The Wolfpack Report showed that Innodata’s AI is really “smoke and mirrors” and that the Company’s marketing claims are like “putting lipstick on a pig.” While the Defendants touted Innodata’s status as an AI pioneer, other companies were only hiring Innodata for cheap labor and its operations were powered by thousands of low-wage offshore workers, not proprietary AI technology. Innodata also stopped disclosing its Research and Development spend after the first quarter of 2021. The Wolfpack Report highlighted that Innodata’s total R&D investment over the past five years was only $4.4 million, with even less allocated to R&D in 2023 than what was spent on promoting its “AI” technology through press releases.

Throughout the Class Period, the complaint alleges Defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material facts, including that Innodata: (1) did not have a viable AI technology; (2) its Goldengate AI platform is a rudimentary software developed by just a handful of employees; (3) it was not going to utilize AI to any significant degree for new Silicon Valley contracts; (4) it was not effectively investing in research and development for AI; and (5) based on the foregoing, Defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about Innodata’s AI business and development and related financial results, growth, and prospects.

On this news, the price of Innodata common stock declined by $3.74 per share, or approximately 30.5%, on February 15, 2024.

For more information on the Innodata class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/INOD

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FOXF)

Class Period: May 6, 2021 - November 2, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 23, 2024

The Class Action alleges that, during the Class Period, Defendants made misleading statements and omissions regarding the Company’s business, financial condition, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants misled the market concerning demand for Fox Factory’s products and inventory levels.

The complaint further alleges that when these misleading statements and omissions about Fox Factory’s business reached the market, investors were harmed significantly. For example, on November 2, 2023, after the markets closed, Fox Factory filed a Form 8-K with the SEC, reporting that its net sales for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 decreased 19.1% year-over-year due to “higher levels of inventory across various channels.” In addition, Fox Factory cut its full-year sales guidance from between $1.67B and $1.70B to between $1.45B and $1.47B, citing continued inventory destocking in its specialty sports group business segment.

On this news, the price of Fox Factory’s common stock declined $22.60, or 37.34%, to close at $60.53 per share on November 3, 2023, on unusually high trading volume.

For more information on the Fox Factory class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/FOXF

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. f/k/a Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NYSE: KIND)

Class Period: July 6, 2021 - November 8, 2022 (Publicly Traded Class A Common Stock Only)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 29, 2024

Nextdoor operates a hyperlocal online social networking platform that connects neighbors, public agencies, and businesses via the internet. Nextdoor was created through the November 5, 2021 merger of a privately held company called Nextdoor, Inc. and a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC or blank-check company), then called Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (“KV Acquisition Co.”), with KV Acquisition Co. serving as the surviving entity and changing its name to Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. after the merger.

The Nextdoor class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Nextdoor’s financial results prior to the merger had been temporarily inflated by the ephemeral effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which had pulled forward demand for Nextdoor’s platform and cannibalized future advertising revenue growth; (ii) rather than being sustained, such growth trends had already begun reversing at the start of the Class Period; (iii) Nextdoor’s total addressable market was materially smaller than the 312 million households represented to investors; and (iv) by the start of the Class Period, Nextdoor’s most important market – the U.S. market – was already substantially saturated, impairing Nextdoor’s ability to monetize users and increase its average revenue per weekly active user (“ARPU”) or U.S. weekly active users (“WAUs”).

On March 1, 2022, Nextdoor reported that the revenue growth rate in the fourth quarter had declined sequentially by 18% to 48% year-over-year growth, down from the 66% growth rate in the most recent quarter reported to investors. In addition, Nextdoor reported quarterly ARPU of $1.65, revealing that the ARPU growth rate in the quarter had declined substantially by 26% to just 12% year-over-year growth from 38% growth in the third quarter, which indicated that Nextdoor’s ability to monetize its platform was faltering. On this news, the price of Nextdoor Class A common stock declined approximately 14%.

Then, on May 10, 2022, Nextdoor revealed that its global WAUs growth had increased just 1% sequentially (from 32% year-over-year growth in the fourth quarter of 2021 to 33% year-over-year growth in the first quarter of 2022) and that U.S. WAUs had actually suffered a sequential decline of approximately one hundred thousand users. On this news, the price of Nextdoor Class A common stock fell approximately 8%.

Thereafter, on August 9, 2022, Nextdoor revealed that its platform continued to materially decline, reporting that revenue growth slowed to just 19% year-over-year during the quarter and that Nextdoor’s U.S. WAUs had declined for the second quarter in a row to 29.2 million. On this news, the price of Nextdoor Class A common stock fell approximately 25%.

Finally, on November 8, 2022, Nextdoor reported that its revenues during the quarter declined sequentially by $1 million to $54 million, representing just 2% year-over-year growth, and that Nextdoor’s quarterly ARPU growth was increasingly negative, contracting by 12% compared to the prior year quarter. On this news, the price of Nextdoor Class A common stock fell approximately 11%, further damaging investors.

For more information on the Nextdoor class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/KIND

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Marion Passmore, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com



