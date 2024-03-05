Esomeprazole Market Size Worth $3.22 Billion by 2033; Escalating Incidences of GERD to Propel Growth

Newark, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the global Esomeprazole market will grow from USD 1.91 Billion in 2023 to USD 3.22 Billion by 2033. When combined therapy is used, esomeprazole is important in treating Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) infections further to GERD and peptic ulcers. H. pylori is a bacterium that can cause gastritis and peptic ulcers. Esomeprazole reduces the advent of acid, making the surroundings less conducive to H. pylori survival and increasing antibiotic therapy's effectiveness in removing the infection. Esomeprazole's absorption, distribution, metabolism, and excretion inside the human body are all part of its pharmacokinetics. The medicinal drug is taken orally, usually in the form of an enteric-coated formula, to prevent stomach acid from breaking down. Esomeprazole is rapidly converted to its lively form inside the small intestine after absorption, which inhibits the proton pump within the belly parietal cells.



Key Insight of the Esomeprazole Market



Europe region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



During the forecast period, Europe is expected to grow at the highest CAGR within the global Esomeprazole market. The Europe region will significantly expand. Cultural aspects and treatment choices impact Esomeprazole's adoption in Europe. The area has a history of accepting medication inputs for persistent illnesses, making it convenient for healthcare providers and patients to prefer Esomeprazole due to its high acid-suppressing properties due to enantiomeric purity. In the competitive market landscape, several drug alternatives are present, competing for their portion of the share. The European market share of Esomeprazole is heavily influenced by economic factors such as healthcare spending and reimbursement policies. The drug's availability, affordability, and cost-effectiveness also impact prescribing tendencies among patients. Additionally, adherence to treatment guidelines and emphasis on evidence-based medicine affect clinical utilization patterns for Esomeprazole.



The tablet segment is expected to hold the second largest market share during the forecast period.



The product type segment includes tablets, capsules and others. The tablets segment is expected to hold the second largest market share during the forecast period. Healthcare providers favour tablets due to their simple handling, storage and administration. The pharmaceutical industry presents a range of tablet formulations catering to specific patient requirements, such as immediate-release or delayed-release tablets. Immediate-release ones provide quicker symptom relief for acute conditions, while the latter releases Esomeprazole gradually over time, thereby maximizing its acid-reducing benefits over an extended duration. Factors such as patient compliance, convenience, and the capacity to customize dosing are significant determinants of tablet market share. Tablets remain prevalent in short-term and long-term therapies, further contributing to their sustained presence in the market. Furthermore, some tablets offer once-daily consumption options, which help patients adhere better to prescribed treatment plans.



The duodenal ulcers segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The application segment is bifurcated into gastroesophageal reflux disease, duodenal ulcers and others. The duodenal ulcers segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. In managing duodenal ulcers, Esomeprazole is critical in inhibiting gastric acid production. Its ability to decrease stomach acidity levels facilitates an optimal environment for ulcer healing. In addition, combination therapies, including antibiotics for eradicating H.pylori bacteria, contribute significantly to Esomeprazole's market share within the duodenal ulcer segment. Globally, the occurrence of duodenal ulcers varies and is affected by factors like H. pylori prevalence and NSAID usage, resulting in regional patterns. The tolerability and efficacy exhibited by Esomeprazole have established it as a preferred therapeutic alternative among healthcare practitioners for addressing duodenal ulcers.



Recent Developments:



• Several illnesses can be treated using the medication NEXIUM I.V. This proton pump inhibitor is used to treat adults and children over the age of one month who have erosive esophagitis due to gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) when oral treatment is not feasible or acceptable. Astra Zeneca produces it as a medication to treat GERD or acid reflux disease. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved for treating GERD in children as young as one month to seventeen years old, the company hopes to improve its standing by introducing new products.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Globalization of Pharmaceutical Markets



The expansion of Esomeprazole in various regions is driven by the globalization of pharmaceutical markets and improved accessibility. As companies broaden their distribution channels through strategic alliances, patients worldwide have greater access to this medication. This global trend effectively increases market reach, guarantees a reliable supply chain, and responds to healthcare system needs for consistent drug availability across the globe. This factor is stimulating the market growth and development.



Restraint: Availability of Alternatives



The Esomeprazole market may experience limitations due to the rise of alternative treatments and therapeutic methodologies. With advancements in healthcare, patients are exploring unconventional methods that offer substitutes for conventional acid-suppression therapies. This aspect could include lifestyle modifications, dietary adjustments or integrative medicine techniques, which may become more widespread among individuals seeking non-pharmaceutical remedies. Consequently, these evolving treatment preferences impact the proportionate pie available to Esomeprazole producers, requiring them to strategize accordingly by adapting their marketing plans and production strategies appropriately. This factor is restraining the market growth and development.



Opportunity: Incorporation of Esomeprazole into Combination Therapies



Moreover, the market growth of Esomeprazole is fuelled by its inclusion in combination treatments for eradicating Helicobacter pylori. By improving antibiotic regimens' effectiveness as a crucial element of a comprehensive therapeutic methodology, Esomeprazole plays an instrumental role in combating H. pylori infections. The increasing recognition regarding eliminating H. Pylori to forestall recurrent peptic ulcers also amplifies the utilization of Esomeprazole within conjunction therapies. This factor is anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities in the upcoming years.



Some of the major players operating in the Esomeprazole market are:



• DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED

• Astrazeneca

• Cadila Pharmaceuticals

• Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

• Viatris Inc.

• Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

• Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

• Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC

• Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc.



Key Segments Cover in the Market:



By Product Type:



• Tablets

• Capsules

• Others

By Application:



• Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease

• Duodenal Ulcers

• Others

By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



