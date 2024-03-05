MIAMI, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ibogaine By David Dardashti clinic is embarking on an ambitious initiative to advance knowledge and understanding of glial cells and their effect on the brain.

Unlocking Brain Healing

Ibogaine By David Dardashti hopes to advance ibogaine research, with major projects involving a cross-analytical approach of EEG with computer tomography. The clinic hopes to analyze glial cell production through images of brain growth. The goal of the program is to obtain data over a select number of individuals before and after ibogaine treatment. By using EEG and computer tomography, the Ibogaine By David Dardashti clinic will be able to detect any difference in glial cell production after treatment.

This not only could prove the benefits of ibogaine as a recovery supplement, it would also prove ground-breaking in the study of electrodynamics involving brain activity and their involvement in the production of glial cells. David Dardashti, founder of the Ibogaine By David Dardashti clinic, comments, “We are extremely excited about the potential this project could bring to the field of ibogaine healing and electrodynamic understanding of glial cell production in the brain. This could be a major turning point in ibogaine therapy, with greater understanding of how ibogaine affects the brain in real time.”

