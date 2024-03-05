Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 9

Company announcement no. 17
 

In company announcement no. 10 2024, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 500 million. The share buyback was initiated on 12 February 2024.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In last week the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

 Number of sharesAverage purchase priceTransaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from last announcement212,000 25,485,140
26 February 202420,000118.452,369,000
27 February 202420,000118.332,366,600
28 February 202422,000120.892,659,580
29 February 202421,000121.622,554,020
01 March 202420,000122.332,446,600
Total week 09 103,000   12,395,800
Total accumulated 315,000   37,880,940

Following the above transactions. Spar Nord holds a total of 3,253,175 treasury shares. equal to 2.70 % of the Bank’s share capital.


Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum. Head of Investor Relations. on tel. + 45 9634 4236

Rune Brandt Børglum
Head of Investor Relation

