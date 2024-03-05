Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 9

Company announcement no. 17

In company announcement no. 10 2024, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 500 million. The share buyback was initiated on 12 February 2024.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In last week the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated from last announcement 212,000 25,485,140 26 February 2024 20,000 118.45 2,369,000 27 February 2024 20,000 118.33 2,366,600 28 February 2024 22,000 120.89 2,659,580 29 February 2024 21,000 121.62 2,554,020 01 March 2024 20,000 122.33 2,446,600 Total week 09 103,000 12,395,800 Total accumulated 315,000 37,880,940

Following the above transactions. Spar Nord holds a total of 3,253,175 treasury shares. equal to 2.70 % of the Bank’s share capital.





Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum. Head of Investor Relations. on tel. + 45 9634 4236

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relation



