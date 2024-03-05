New INVL Partner Global Real Estate Fund I raises USD 9.13 million from investors

The INVL Partner Global Real Estate Fund I which INVL Asset Management, the leading Baltic alternative asset manager, established in January has raised an initial USD 9.13 million from investors. This new open-ended fund for informed investors invests in funds managed by Brookfield Asset Management, one of the world’s largest real estate management companies.

The fund’s units were distributed by the INVL Family Office. The minimum investment amount in this fund is USD 145,000.

“We’re giving the investment community a chance to broaden its investment geography. The first clients have seized the opportunity and hurried to invest in significantly discounted world-class real estate in the US. The other good news for those interested is that the INVL Family Office will continue to distribute the INVL Partner Global Real Estate Fund I, permitting investors to put some of their assets in the dynamic US real estate market,” says Asta Jovaišienė, the head of the INVL Family Office.

The new INVL Asset Management fund with unlimited duration will seek to increase the long-term value of its participants’ capital and at the same time enable investors to get periodic income from the fund’s assets.

“We were the first in the Baltics to let investors put money into funds managed by one of the world’s largest real estate managers. Brookfield Asset Management has over USD 200 billion of diverse real estate under management in the US and Western Europe. Investors who invest in it can diversify their investments,” says Paulius Žurauskas, the CEO of INVL Asset Management.

NYSE-listed Brookfield Asset Management together with its subsidiaries had assets under management of over USD 850 billion at the start of 2024. That includes USD 271 billion of real estate under management, ranking the company the third in the world for total value of real estate assets.

