Cancer Insurance Market to Reach $ 159.9 billion, Globally, by 2032 at 10.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, Global Cancer Insurance Market by Insurance Plan (Individual, Supplement, Critical Illness, and Others), and Gender (Male and Female): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032. According to the report, the global cancer insurance industry generated $61.7 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $159.9 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 10.2% from 2023 to 2032.

Request Research Report Sample & TOC: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A264275

(We are providing report as per your research requirement, including the Latest Industry Insight's Evolution, Potential and COVID-19 Impact Analysis)

123 – Tables

45 – Charts

400 – Pages

Prime determinants of growth

Growing advancement in cancer treatment and increasingly aging population are two main significant factors driving the growth of the cancer insurance market. Furthermore, high costs of insurance premiums to hamper the cancer insurance market growth. Moreover, rising cancer cases to provide significant opportunity for cancer insurance market growth.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $61.7 billion Market Size in 2032 $159.9 billion CAGR 10.2% Segments Covered Insurance Plan and Gender Drivers Growing advancement in cancer treatment Increasing aging population Opportunities Rising cancer cases Restraints High costs of insurance premiums



Inquiry before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A264275

COVID-19 scenario

The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the global cancer insurance market size. Due to the virus's quick spread, businesses were compelled to provide more health offerings including cancer insurance solution.

Businesses recognized the need to attain cancer insurance solutions to provide financial benefits to the people during the time of pandemic. The pandemic highlighted the importance of weak health and immunity.

The individual plan segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on insurance plan segment, the individual plan segment attained more than half of the market-share and will continue to dominate the market for the forecast period as the plan is affordable for middle- and lower-class income earning groups. However, from 2023 to 2032, the critical illness plan is expected to grow at the fastest rate of 12.3%. This is due to the lump sum benefit provided by the plan.

The male segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on gender, the male segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than three-fifths of the cancer insurance market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is because of increasing smoking and alcohol intake among the males. However, from 2023 to 2032, the female segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate of 11.7%. This is because of increasing lack of proper diet among the young females.

Buy This Report (400 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://bit.ly/3V2iHpN

The North America segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for around one-third of the cancer insurance market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is because of increasing cancer cases in the region. However, from 2023 to 2032, the Asia-Pacific segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate of 12.9%. This is because of increasing population, pollution and health problems in the region.

Leading Market Players:

AXA

AIG



Breeze

Physicians Mutual

Mutual of Omaha

United American

United Healthcare

China Life

Cigna Global

Aflac

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global cancer insurance market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, and other strategies to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the cancer insurance market analysis from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing market.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the cancer insurance market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global cancer insurance market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Avenue is a subscription-based repository containing an extensive database of global market reports, offering comprehensive insights into the world's largest emerging markets. With quick and easy e-access to a wide range of industry reports, Avenue provides registered members with a convenient single gateway to fulfill all their business needs. From detailed insights on various industries and economies to analysis of end user trends worldwide, Avenue ensures that its members have access to all-inclusive business intelligence @ https://shorturl.at/tDEF4

Cancer Insurance Market Key Segments:

By Insurance Plan

Individual Plan

Supplement Plan

Critical Illness Plan

By Gender

Male

Female

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada)

(U.S., Canada) Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

(UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East and Africa (Gcc Countries, South Africa, Rest of Middle East And Africa)

Trending Reports in BFSI Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount + Covid-19 scenario):

Group Life Insurance Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Type (Contributory Plans, Non-contributory Plans), by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises), by Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, Brokers/Agents, Banks, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032.

Spain Health Insurance Third Party Administrator Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Insurance Service Type (Medical Claim Management, Medical Provider Management, Health Value Services), Product Type (Medical Insurance, Critical Insurance, Others), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises), Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, Brokers/Agents, Others): Country Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032.

Equity Indexed Life Insurance Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Type (Whole Life Insurance, Universal Life Insurance, Variable Universal Life Insurance, Indexed Universal Life Insurance, Others), by Mode (Online, Offline), by Distribution Channel (Insurance Companies, Agency and Brokers, Banks): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032.

Insurance Third Party Administrator Market By Service Type (Claims Management, Policy Management, Commission Management, Others), By End User (Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032.

Health Insurance Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, Brokers/Agents, Banks, and Others), Insurance Type (Diseases Insurance and Medical Insurance), Coverage (Preferred Provider Organizations (PPOs), Point of Service (POS), Health Maintenance Organizations (HMOs), and Exclusive Provider Organizations (EPOs)), End User Type (Group and Individuals), and Age Group (Senior Citizens, Adult, and Minors): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington,

New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

BFSI Blog