21.co Celebrates Monumental Achievement: Surpasses 5 Billion in Assets Under Management (AUM)

World’s largest issuer of cryptocurrency ETPs celebrates landmark achievement: Surpasses 5 Billion in Assets Under Management (AUM).

ZURICH, March 5, 2024 – 21Shares AG ("21Shares"), the world's largest issuer of cryptocurrency exchange traded products (ETPs) and a subsidiary of 21.co, proudly announces a significant milestone in its journey of growth and innovation. With great excitement, 21.co surpasses 5 billion in Assets Under Management (AUM), with $3.17 billion in AUM attributable to 21Shares AG, making a momentous achievement in the company’s history.

Reflecting on this milestone, Ophelia Snyder, Co-Founder & President, stated: “Achieving 5 billion in AUM is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our team, whose tireless efforts have propelled us to this remarkable milestone. We extend our deepest gratitude to every member of the 21Shares family for their unwavering commitment to excellence.”

Founded on the principles of innovation and customer-centricity, 21Shares has experienced exponential growth, driven by its mission to provide investors with convenient access to the transformative potential of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology. The company's diverse range of exchange-traded products (ETPs) has garnered widespread recognition for their transparency, efficiency, and reliability, attracting investors from around the globe.

The breakdown of Assets Under Management (AUM) by region is as follows*:

Europe: $3,176,454,971

USA: $2,135,730,276

Australia: $56,329,660

*as of March 1st, 2024

As we celebrate this achievement, we remain steadfast in our commitment to delivering exceptional value to our clients, empowering them to navigate the ever-evolving landscape of digital assets with confidence and ease. With a relentless focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, 21Shares is poised to continue its journey of growth and success, building upon the strong foundation laid by this momentous milestone.

Join us as we commemorate this historic occasion and express our deepest gratitude to our team, our clients, and our partners for their unwavering support and dedication. Together, we have achieved something truly extraordinary, and we look forward to the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead on this remarkable journey.

About 21.co:

21.co is the world’s leader in providing access to crypto through simple and easy to use products. 21.co is the parent company of 21Shares, the world’s largest issuer of cryptocurrency exchange traded products (ETPs) – which is powered by Onyx, a proprietary technology platform used to issue and operate cryptocurrency ETPs for 21Shares and third parties. The company was founded in 2018 by Hany Rashwan and Ophelia Snyder. 21Sharesis registered in Zurich, Switzerland with offices in Zurich and New York. For more information, please visit 21Shares.

