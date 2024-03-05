Elafibranor for Primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in 7MM: Market Size, Forecasts, and Emerging Insights, 2019-2023 and 2024-2032

Dublin, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Elafibranor Market Size, Forecast, and Emerging Insight - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides comprehensive insights about elafibranor for primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in the seven major markets and China. A detailed picture of the elafibranor for PBC in the 7MM + China, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, Japan, and China for the study period 2019-2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the elafibranor for PBC.

The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the elafibranor market forecast analysis for PBC in the 7MM and China, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in PBC.



Drug Summary



Elafibranor is a dual agonist of PPAR-a and PPARd in PBC. Targeting PPAR receptors may result in a reduction of bile acid synthesis, improved detoxification of bile in the bile duct, and anti-inflammatory activity. The use of drugs targeting PPAR receptors has been shown to reduce blood levels of ALP and improve biochemical measures of cholestasis and pruritus (itching) in patients with PBC. The drug has received FTD from US FDA and ODD from US FDA and EMA. It is currently being investigated in Phase III clinical trials.



Elafibranor Analytical Perspective

In-depth Elafibranor Market Assessment



This report provides a detailed market assessment of elafibranor for primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in the seven major markets, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, Japan and China. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2024 to 2032.



Elafibranor Clinical Assessment



The report provides the clinical trials information of elafibranor for PBC covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.

Scope of the Report

A comprehensive product overview including the elafibranor description, mechanism of action, dosage and administration, research and development activities in primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

Elaborated details on elafibranor regulatory milestones and other development activities have been provided in this report.

The report also highlights the elafibranor research and development activities in PBC across the United States, Europe, Japan and China.

The report also covers the patents information with expiry timeline around elafibranor.

The report contains forecasted sales of elafibranor for PBC till 2032.

Comprehensive coverage of the late-stage emerging therapies for PBC.

The report also features the SWOT analysis with analyst views for elafibranor PBC.

Report Highlights

In the coming years, the market scenario for primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence elafibranor dominance.

Other emerging products for PBC are expected to give tough market competition to elafibranor and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of elafibranor in PBC.

Our in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of elafibranor from 2024 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the elafibranor in PBC.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. Elafibranor Overview in primary biliary cholangitis (PBC)

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Clinical Development

2.2.1. Clinical studies

2.2.2. Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and efficacy

2.3. Other Developmental Activities

2.4. Product Profile



3. Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)



4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies)



5. Elafibranor Market Assessment

5.1. Market Outlook of Elafibranor in primary biliary cholangitis (PBC)

5.2. 7MM and China Analysis

5.2.1. Market Size of Elafibranor in the 7MM and China for primary biliary cholangitis (PBC)

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. Market Size of Elafibranor in the United States for primary biliary cholangitis (PBC)

5.3.2. Market Size of Elafibranor in Germany for primary biliary cholangitis (PBC)

5.3.3. Market Size of Elafibranor in France for primary biliary cholangitis (PBC)

5.3.4. Market Size of Elafibranor in Italy for primary biliary cholangitis (PBC)

5.3.5. Market Size of Elafibranor in Spain for primary biliary cholangitis (PBC)

5.3.6. Market Size of Elafibranor in the United Kingdom for primary biliary cholangitis (PBC)

5.3.7. Market Size of Elafibranor in Japan for primary biliary cholangitis (PBC)

5.3.8. Market Size of Elafibranor in China for primary biliary cholangitis (PBC)



6. SWOT Analysis



7. Analysts' Views



8. Appendix



