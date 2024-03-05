AZD-1775 (Adavosertib) for Ovarian Cancer in 7MM: Market Size, Forecast, and Emerging Insights, 2019-2023 and 2024-2032

Dublin, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AZD-1775 Market Size, Forecast, and Emerging Insight - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides comprehensive insights about AZD-1775 for ovarian cancer in the six major markets. A detailed picture of the AZD-1775 for ovarian cancer in the 6MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom for the study period 2019 -2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the AZD-1775 for ovarian cancer.

The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the AZD-1775 market forecast analysis for ovarian cancer in the 6MM, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in ovarian cancer.



AZD-1775 (Adavosertib) is a small molecule inhibitor of the tyrosine kinase WEE1 with potential antineoplastic sensitizing activity. It selectively targets and inhibits the WEE1, a tyrosine kinase that phosphorylates cyclin-dependent kinase 1 (CDK1, CDC2) to inactivate the CDC2/cyclin B complex. Inhibition of WEE1 activity prevents the phosphorylation of CDC2 and impairs the G2 DNA damage checkpoint, and this may lead to apoptosis upon treatment with DNA-damaging chemotherapeutic agents.

Unlike normal cells, most p53 deficient or mutated human cancers lack the G1 checkpoint as p53 is the key regulator of the G1 checkpoint, and these cells rely on the G2 checkpoint for DNA repair to damaged cells. Annulment of the G2 checkpoint may therefore make p53 deficient tumor cells more vulnerable to antineoplastic agents and enhance their cytotoxic effect.



Currently, the drug is being developed in different Phase II clinical studies in combination with standard of care therapies for the treatment of certain types of ovarian cancer. The drug has also previously shown activities in ovarian cancer but has not secured regulatory approval for any indications. Now, researchers are working to identify advanced ovarian cancer patients who could benefit from the targeted therapy with the help of biomarkers.

This report provides a detailed market assessment of AZD-1775 for ovarian cancer in the six major markets, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2027 to 2032.



The report provides the clinical trials information of AZD-1775 for ovarian cancer covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.



In the coming years, the market scenario for ovarian cancer is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence AZD-1775 dominance.

Other emerging products for ovarian cancer are expected to give tough market competition to AZD-1775 and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of AZD-1775 in ovarian cancer.

Our in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of AZD-1775 from 2027 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the AZD-1775 in ovarian cancer.

A comprehensive product overview including the AZD-1775 description, mechanism of action, dosage and administration, research and development activities in ovarian cancer.

Elaborated details on AZD-1775 regulatory milestones and other development activities have been provided in this report.

The report also highlights the AZD-1775 research and development activities in ovarian cancer across the United States and Europe.

The report also covers the patents information with expiry timeline around AZD-1775.

The report contains forecasted sales of AZD-1775 for ovarian cancer till 2032.

Comprehensive coverage of the late-stage emerging therapies for ovarian cancer.

The report also features the SWOT analysis with analyst views for AZD-1775 in ovarian cancer.

