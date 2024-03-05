Interleukin-2 (IL-2) Inhibitor Drug Pipeline Research Report 2024

Dublin, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Interleukin-2 (IL-2) Inhibitor - Pipeline Insight, 2024" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides comprehensive insights about 8+ companies and 10 pipeline drugs in Interleukin-2 (IL-2) Inhibitor pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



The report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the mechanism of action. A detailed picture of the Interleukin-2 (IL-2) Inhibitor pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Interleukin-2 (IL-2) Inhibitor treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Interleukin-2 (IL-2) Inhibitor commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development.

In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Interleukin-2 (IL-2) Inhibitor collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.



Report Highlights



The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Interleukin-2 (IL-2) Inhibitor R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Interleukin-2 (IL-2) Inhibitor.



Interleukin-2 (IL-2) Inhibitor Emerging Drugs Chapters



This segment of the Interleukin-2 (IL-2) Inhibitor report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.



Interleukin-2 (IL-2) Inhibitor Emerging Drugs

Aldesleukin: ILTOO Pharma



Aldesleukin binds to the IL-2 receptor which leads to heterodimerization of the cytoplasmic domains of the IL-2R beta and gamma(c) chains, activation of the tyrosine kinase Jak3, and phosphorylation of tyrosine residues on the IL-2R beta chain. These events led to the creation of an activated receptor complex, to which various cytoplasmic signaling molecules are recruited and become substrates for regulatory enzymes (especially tyrosine kinases) that are associated with the receptor. These events stimulate growth and differentiation of T cells.

Used to treat renal cell carcinoma, Aldesleukin induces the enhancement of lymphocyte mitogenesis and stimulation of long-term growth of human interleukin-2 dependent cell lines, the enhancement of lymphocyte cytotoxicity, the induction of killer cell (lymphokine-activated (LAK) and natural (NK)) activity; and the induction of interferon-gamma production. The drug is in clinical trial Phase II stage.



XmAb564: Xencor



XmAb564 is a wholly owned, monovalent IL-2-Fc fusion protein, engineered to selectively activate and expand Tregs for the potential treatment of patients with autoimmune diseases. XmAb564 is engineered with reduced binding affinity for IL-2's beta receptor (IL-2R?, CD122) and increased binding affinity for its alpha receptor (IL-2R?, CD25).

Xencor is conducting a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multiple-ascending dose Phase 1b clinical study to evaluate the safety and tolerability of XmAb564, administered subcutaneously in patients with atopic dermatitis and psoriasis. The drug is in Phase I stage of its clinical trial.

Interleukin-2 (IL-2) Inhibitor: Pipeline Development Activities



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Interleukin-2 (IL-2) Inhibitor therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.



Pipeline Development Activities



The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Interleukin-2 (IL-2) Inhibitor drugs.



Interleukin-2 (IL-2) Inhibitor: Therapeutic Assessment

This segment of the report provides insights about the different Interleukin-2 (IL-2) Inhibitor drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:

Major Players in Interleukin-2 (IL-2) Inhibitor



There are approx. 8+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Interleukin-2 (IL-2) Inhibitor. The companies which have their Interleukin-2 (IL-2) Inhibitor drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. Phase II include ILTOO Pharma.



Phases: The report covers around 10+ products under different phases of clinical development like

Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Route of Administration

Interleukin-2 (IL-2) Inhibitor pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as

Intra-articular

Intraocular

Intrathecal

Intravenous

Oral

Parenteral

Subcutaneous

Topical

Transdermal

Molecule Type

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as

Oligonucleotide

Peptide

Small molecule

Product Type

Interleukin-2 (IL-2) Inhibitor Report Insights

Interleukin-2 (IL-2) Inhibitor Pipeline Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

Unmet Needs

Impact of Drugs

Interleukin-2 (IL-2) Inhibitor Report Assessment

Pipeline Product Profiles

Therapeutic Assessment

Pipeline Assessment

Inactive drugs assessment

Unmet Needs

Key Players

Sanofi

Medicenna Therapeutics

Bioniz Therapeutics|Celerion

Asher Biotherapeutics

Xilio Therapeutics

Aulos Bioscience

Krystal Biotech

Werewolf Therapeutics

Xencor

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences

Egle Therapeutics

ILTOO Pharma

Key Products

THOR-707

MDNA11

BNZ132-1-40

AB248

XTX 202

AU 007

KB707

WTX-124

XmAb564

JS 206

EGL-001

EGL 002

EGL 003

Aldesleukin

