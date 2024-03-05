Global Clinical Nutrition Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Forecasts, 2023-2030

Dublin, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Nutrition - Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Increasing prevalence of chronic and metabolic disorders and the growing geriatric population

The global Clinical Nutrition Market was valued at USD 67.23 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.94% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030 to reach USD 114.32 billion by 2030.

The demand for Clinical Nutrition is primarily being boosted by the increasing prevalence of metabolic disorders and chronic disorders. Additionally, increasing consumption of fast food leading to malnourishment and, a growing geriatric population are some of the key factors that are contributing to the growth of the Clinical Nutrition market during the forecast period from 2024-2030.



Clinical Nutrition Market Dynamics:



According to data provided by the World Health Organization (WHO) 2021, in the year 2019, diabetes was the ninth leading cause of death with an estimated 1.5 million deaths globally, directly caused by diabetes. Additionally, according to the International Diabetes Federation, Diabetes Atlas 10th edition report 2021, globally 537 million adults (20-79 years) were living with diabetes in the year 2020-2021.

This number is predicted to rise to 643 million by 2030 and 783 million by 2045. As per the same source, over three in four adults with diabetes live in low- and middle-income countries, and also diabetes was responsible for 6.7 million deaths in 2021. Thus the rising prevalence of metabolic disorders such as diabetes mellitus, will create a need for its management and treatment, thus resulting in the positive growth of the Clinical Nutrition market.



As per data provided by the World Health Organization 2021, from 2015 to 2050, people falling between 60 years and above will be doubled from 12 - 22%, and will eventually reach 2.1 billion by the year 2050, globally. Moreover, by 2030, 1 in 6 people will be aged 60 years and above. As age increases, older adults experience an increased prevalence of chronic health conditions such as diabetes and cardiovascular diseases.

Clinical nutrition plays a crucial role in managing these conditions through specialized dietary plans that address the unique nutritional needs associated with specific diseases. Further, age-related changes in the gastrointestinal tract can impact the digestion and absorption of nutrients. Clinical nutrition strategies take into account these challenges, providing nutrient-rich formulations that are easier to digest and absorb, ensuring optimal nutrient delivery to the elderly population. Thus, the increasing geriatric population across the globe will eventually boost the Clinical Nutrition market.



However, the lack of awareness regarding clinical nutrition, stringent regulatory requirements, and lengthy approval processes, are some of the key constraints that may limit the growth of the Clinical Nutrition market.



Clinical Nutrition Market Segment Analysis:



Clinical Nutrition Market by Route of Administration (Oral, Enteral, and Parental), Application (Oncological Disorders, Metabolic Disorders, Gastrointestinal Disorders, and Others), End-User (Pediatric, Adult, and Geriatric), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).



In the route of administration segment of the Clinical Nutrition market, the oral category is estimated to amass a significant revenue share in the Clinical Nutrition market in 2023. This can be attributed to the various advantages provided by the oral category. Oral administration is the most natural and familiar method for patients. It involves the ingestion of nutritional supplements or medications in the form of liquids, powders, or solid formulations such as capsules and tablets.

This familiarity and ease of use contribute to higher patient acceptance, compliance, and overall convenience. Additionally, when compared to other routes of administration such as enteral or parenteral routes, oral administration is non-invasive. Patients can take nutritional supplements without the need for injections or medical professionals, reducing the risk of infection, discomfort, and complications associated with invasive procedures.



Therefore, owing to the above-mentioned factors, the oral category is expected to register significant growth, thereby driving the growth of the overall Clinical Nutrition market during the forecast period.



North America is expected to dominate the overall Clinical Nutrition Market:



North America is expected to account for the highest proportion of the Clinical Nutrition Market in 2023, out of all regions. This is due to the increasing prevalence of metabolic and chronic disorders in the region. Additionally, rising technological advancements, presence of major players, and a highly viable market in terms of product development, and rising disposable income, are some of the key factors that are contributing to the growth of the Clinical Nutrition Market in North America.



According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Disease (NIH), National Diabetes Statistics Report 2020, in the year 2020 there were approximately 88 million adults aged 18 years or older that were pre-diabetic in the United States. Moreover, as per the same source, in the US more men (37.4% of U.S. adults) than women (29.2%) had prediabetes and among adolescents aged 12 to 18 years, more than 1 in 6 (18% of U.S. adolescents) had prediabetes.

Additionally, as per the same source, in the year 2020, it was estimated that 34.2 million people in the United States had diabetes out of which an estimated 26.9 million people were diagnosed with diabetes. Thus, the rising prevalence of various metabolic disorders such as diabetes mellitus will create a need for the management and treatment of such metabolic disorders, thus resulting in the positive growth of the Clinical Nutrition Market in the United States, which will eventually propel the Clinical Nutrition market in North America.



Additionally, the presence of key market players in the region including Abbott Laboratories, and Baxter, among others is another contributing factor responsible for the growth of the Clinical Nutrition market in North America.



Therefore, the factors mentioned above, along with the presence of key market players in the region are some of the factors that are responsible for driving the overall market for Clinical Nutrition in North America during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from the Clinical Nutrition Market Report Study

Market size analysis for current Clinical Nutrition Market size (2023), and market forecast for 6 years (2024-2030)

Top key product/technology developments, mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and joint ventures happened for the last 3 years

Key companies dominating the global Clinical Nutrition market.

Various opportunities available for the other competitors in the Clinical Nutrition Market space.

What are the top-performing segments in 2023? How these segments will perform in 2030?

Which are the top-performing regions and countries in the current Clinical Nutrition market scenario?

Which are the regions and countries where companies should have concentrated on opportunities for Clinical Nutrition market growth in the coming future?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Clinical Nutrition Market Report Introduction



2. Clinical Nutrition Market Executive Summary

2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2. Market at Glance

2.3. Competitive Assessment



3. Regulatory Analysis

3.1. The United States

3.2. Europe

3.3. Japan

3.4. China



4. Clinical Nutrition Market Key Factors Analysis

4.1. Clinical Nutrition Market Drivers

4.1.1. Increasing prevalence of metabolic disorders and other chronic disorders

4.1.2. Growing geriatric population

4.1.3. High consumption of junk food leading to malnourishment

4.2. Clinical Nutrition Market Restraints and Challenges

4.2.1. Lack of awareness regarding clinical nutrition

4.2.2. Stringent regulatory requirements and lengthy approval processes

4.3. Clinical Nutrition Market Opportunities

4.3.1. Integration of digital health technologies in Clinical Nutrition



5. Clinical Nutrition Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2. Bargaining Power of Consumers

5.3. Threat of New Entrants

5.4. Threat of Substitutes

5.5. Competitive Rivalry



6. Clinical Nutrition Market Layout

6.1. By Route of Administration

6.1.1. Oral

6.1.2. Enteral

6.1.3. Parental

6.2. By Application

6.2.1. Oncological Disorders

6.2.2. Metabolic Disorders

6.2.3. Gastrointestinal Disorders

6.2.4. Others

6.3. By End-User

6.3.1. Paediatric

6.3.2. Adult

6.3.3. Geriatric

6.4. By Geography



7. Clinical Nutrition Market Company and Product Profiles

7.1. Abbott Laboratories

7.2. Nestle

7.3. Reckitt Benckiser

7.4. Perrigo Company PLC.

7.5. B. Braun SE

7.6. Hexagon Nutrition Ltd.

7.7. Glanbia plc

7.8. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

7.9. Baxter

7.10. AYMES International Ltd.

7.11. Danone

7.12. Medifood International Ltd.

7.13. Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

7.14. Grifols, S.A.

7.15. DSM

8. KOL Views



9. Project Approach

