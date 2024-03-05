InterDigital’s Atle Monrad Elected Chair of 3GPP’s SA6 Working Group

WILMINGTON, Del., March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDCC), a mobile, video and AI technology research and development company, announced the election of Atle Monrad to serve as Chair of 3GPP’s Service and Systems Aspects Working Group 6 (SA6).



Within the 3GPP standards-setting organization, the SA6 working group is responsible for critical communication, service frameworks and application enablement for vertical markets. The SA6 working group determines architecture requirements, functional architecture, procedures, information flows, interworking with non-3GPP application layer solutions, and deployment models, as appropriate for different 3GPP verticals. Delegates from major 3GPP member companies and public safety companies voted to elect Atle Monrad to serve a two-year term as SA6 Chair.

“We congratulate Atle on his election to Chair the 3GPP SA6 Working Group, which is no doubt a reflection of his expertise and the respect he has earned over his more than 35 years of industry influence,” said Rajesh Pankaj, CTO, InterDigital. “We’re confident that under Atle’s leadership, this group will shape the important criteria that enables more verticals and markets to leverage the capabilities of our mobile networks.”

Atle began attending 3GPP meetings in 2001 and is a well-respected 3GPP contributor with a long history of leadership positions, including serving two terms as 3GPP CT Plenary Chair, and five terms as CT1 Chair. Within his long career, Atle has also worked in standardization of the cellular systems including 5G, LTE, UMTS and, GSM.

About InterDigital®

InterDigital is a global research and development company focused primarily on wireless, video, artificial intelligence (“AI”), and related technologies. We design and develop foundational technologies that enable connected, immersive experiences in a broad range of communications and entertainment products and services. We license our innovations worldwide to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications devices, consumer electronics, IoT devices, cars and other motor vehicles, and providers of cloud-based services such as video streaming. As a leader in wireless technology, our engineers have designed and developed a wide range of innovations that are used in wireless products and networks, from the earliest digital cellular systems to 5G and today’s most advanced Wi-Fi technologies. We are also a leader in video processing and video encoding/decoding technology, with a significant AI research effort that intersects with both wireless and video technologies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on Nasdaq.

InterDigital is a registered trademark of InterDigital, Inc.

For more information, visit: www.interdigital.com.