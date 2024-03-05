BIVI INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces that BioVie Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit!

NEW YORK, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against BioVie Inc. (“BioVie” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: BIVI) and certain of its officers.

Class Definition:

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired BioVie securities between August 5, 2021 and November 29, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/BIVI .

Case Details:

The Complaint alleges that Defendants misrepresented and failed to disclose the following adverse facts pertaining to BioVie’s business, operations, and prospects, which were known to Defendants or recklessly disregarded by them. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic caused “limited access” to clinical trial sites, significantly affecting the Company’s ability to conduct proper oversight of the clinical trial; (2) due to the “limited access” to the clinical trial sites, the trial was at higher risk of having “significant deviation from protocol and Good Clinical Practice (GCP) violations” and “anomalous data;” (3) the Company was experiencing issues with the contract research organizations it had retained, creating greater risk of the trial being in non-compliance with GCPs; (4) the Company had identified “higher than expected levels of deviations” in the data; (5) due to a “highly unusual level of suspected improprieties” there was a heightened risk a majority of the clinical trial subjects would be excluded; (6) as a result of the exclusions, there was a heightened material risk that the clinical trial would “not achieve statistical significance;” and (7) as a result of the foregoing, statements about BioVie’s business, operations, prospects, and/or compliance with GCP were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

What’s Next?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm’s site: bgandg.com/BIVI or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 332-239-2660 . If you suffered a loss in BioVie you have until March 19, 2024, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

There is No Cost to You

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson