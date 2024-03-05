United States Autonomous Vehicles Market Report 2024-2030: Level 3 Self-Driving Cars Spearhead Growth in Autonomous Transport Sector

Dublin, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Autonomous Vehicles Market, Size, Forecast 2024-2030, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Insight, Impact of Inflation, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The landscape of the United States Autonomous Vehicle Market sees a significant uptick with the latest industry trends indicating a soaring valuation of US$ 78.63 Billion by 2030. Driven by advancements in sensor technologies and artificial intelligence, the market is moving rapidly towards the integration of 'driver assist' capabilities in contemporary vehicles. The United States, a hub of technological innovation, is at the forefront with substantial investments in autonomous vehicles (AVs) that promise to reshape the future of transportation.

Technological Advancements Propel Market Growth

Modern vehicles equipped with autonomous functionalities are increasingly becoming a reality thanks to rapid developments in new technologies. The United States autonomous vehicle market is fueled by collaborations within the automotive sector, underscoring a robust ecosystem for growth. For instance, Velodyne Lidar's partnership with Faraday Future exemplifies this trend with cutting-edge lidar sensors ready to advance the F.F. 91 vehicle's driving system. Reports indicate the growth trajectory for self-driving vehicles in the US is set to be punctuated by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.56% from 2023 to 2030.

Government Policies and Safety Concerns

The increased focus on safety and efficiency, coupled with the endorsement of government agencies, propels the market to new heights. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's data reveals a compelling need for autonomous vehicles to reduce road accidents caused by human errors.

Segmental Growth and Opportunities

Level of Driving : Level 3 self-driving cars show extensive growth, blending advanced assistance and partial automation, marking a significant shift towards the future of fully autonomous transport.

: Level 3 self-driving cars show extensive growth, blending advanced assistance and partial automation, marking a significant shift towards the future of fully autonomous transport. Software Sector Surges : The software segment is experiencing rapid expansion with investments funneled towards enhancing autonomous functionalities and improving the overall user experience.

: The software segment is experiencing rapid expansion with investments funneled towards enhancing autonomous functionalities and improving the overall user experience. Lidar and V2X Technologies : Both Lidar hardware and Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) software hold prominent positions in the autonomous vehicle market landscape, essential for future integrations.

: Both Lidar hardware and Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) software hold prominent positions in the autonomous vehicle market landscape, essential for future integrations. Passenger Vehicles Lead the Pack: In the US market, passenger vehicles dominate by leveraging autonomous technologies to offer enhanced safety, reduced congestion, and an elevated driving experience.

Core Market Players

Industry front-runners like Apple Inc., Alphabet Inc., and General Motors, among others, are shaping the trajectory of the United States Autonomous Vehicle Market. These key players are crucial in driving innovation, strategic advancements, and market expansion.

Closing Thoughts

The United States Autonomous Vehicle Market is on the brink of a transformative era, buoyed by technological advancements, strategic collaborations, and a conducive regulatory environment. The ascension to a projected valuation of US$ 78.63 Billion by 2030 is a testament to the momentum gained by the autonomous vehicle revolution. Providing safer, more efficient, and connected driving experiences, the market is geared up to redefine mobility and transportation in the years to come.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 220 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $22.52 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $78.63 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.5% Regions Covered United States

Companies Mentioned

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com, Inc.

Apple Inc.

Aptiv

Baidu, Inc.

BayerischeMotorenWerke AG (BMW)

Mercedes-Benz Group AG

DidiChuxing Technology Co.

Ford Motor Company

General Motors

