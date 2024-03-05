Dublin, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cold Plasma in Healthcare Market - Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Cold Plasma in Healthcare Market, valued at USD 1.89 Billion in 2022, is poised for robust growth in the forecast period, with an anticipated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.14% through 2028.







This market represents a dynamic and rapidly evolving sector within the broader healthcare industry, focused on applying cold plasma technology for various medical purposes. These applications span wound healing, cancer treatment, sterilization, and dermatology. Cold plasma stands out due to its non-invasive and non-thermal nature, making it a versatile tool in medical settings. Its unique ability to stimulate tissue regeneration, promote angiogenesis, and eradicate pathogens without harming healthy tissues has garnered significant attention from healthcare providers, researchers, and industry players.



Recent years have witnessed substantial growth in this market, primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases like diabetes and cancer. These conditions demand innovative and efficient treatment solutions, and cold plasma has proven effective, particularly in wound care. It has shown promise in addressing challenging healthcare needs, such as chronic wounds like diabetic ulcers.



Furthermore, the global emphasis on infection control and patient safety, particularly in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, has accelerated the adoption of cold plasma technology for sterilization and decontamination purposes.



The Cold Plasma in Healthcare market also benefits from collaborative research efforts involving academia, industry, and healthcare providers. These collaborations facilitate innovation and knowledge sharing. As the market continues to expand, it is expected to encompass a broader range of medical specialties, offering personalized and precision treatments. With regulatory support, ongoing technological advancements, and increasing healthcare awareness, cold plasma technology is poised to play an increasingly pivotal role in improving patient outcomes and safety. This makes it an exciting and promising sector for stakeholders and investors in the healthcare arena.



Key Market Players

Neoplas med GmbH

U.S. Medical Innovations

Terumo Medical Corp

Adtec Plasma Technology Co Ltd

Apyx Medical Corp

Nordson Corp

Europlasma NV

Terraplasma GmbH

Henniker Plasma

Smith & Nephew plc

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 183 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.89 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $3.77 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.1% Regions Covered Global



