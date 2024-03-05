Dublin, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Green Methanol Market, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe Green Methanol Market was valued at USD 71.76 Million in 2022 and is anticipated to project robust growth in the forecast period with a CAGR of 13.47% through 2028. Renewable methanol, commonly known as green methanol, is sourced from sustainable and renewable feedstock materials, with biomass and carbon dioxide being notable examples. The production of green methanol places a strong emphasis on environmental sustainability, making it a preferred alternative to conventional methanol. Its applications span from being a renewable fuel to a crucial raw material in various chemical processes. Notably, green methanol is lauded for its low-carbon characteristics, significantly reducing the emission of greenhouse gases into the environment. This environmentally friendly attribute positions it as a critical component in the ongoing endeavors to combat climate change and diminish the carbon footprint associated with traditional methanol production and usage. The convergence of these factors collectively contributes to the growth of the Europe Green Methanol Market within the forecast period.



Key Market Drivers

Rushing Demand for Green Methanol as Fuel Grade

Rising Demand for Green Methanol as a Chemical Feedstock

Growing Demand for Green Methanol as a Renewable Energy Storage Solution

Key Market Challenges

High Production Costs

Energy Source Variability

Report Scope:



In this report, the Europe Green Methanol Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Europe Green Methanol Market, By Feedstock:

CO2 Emission

Municipal Solid Waste

Agricultural Waste

Forestry Residues

Others

Europe Green Methanol Market, By Type:

E-Methanol

Bio-Methanol

Europe Green Methanol Market, By Application:

Fuel Grade

Chemical Feedstock

Others

Europe Green Methanol Market, By Country:

Germany

Denmark

Netherlands

Sweden

France

United Kingdom

Austria

Italy

Spain

Russia

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

OCI N.V.

Carbon Recycling International

Sodra Skogsagarna

BASF SE

Thyssenkrupp AG

Nordic Green ApS

