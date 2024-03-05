Dublin, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Veterinary Disposables Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The veterinary disposables market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $0.43 billion in 2023 to $0.49 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4%. The growth in the historical period can be credited to the adoption of environmentally conscious solutions, improvements in veterinary facilities, an increase in pet ownership, the expansion of veterinary healthcare, and the adoption of e-commerce.







The projected expansion of the veterinary disposables market is expected to be influenced by the increasing trend of pet ownership. Pet ownership involves the responsibility of owning and tending to a domesticated animal, including meeting its needs for food, water, shelter, healthcare, and companionship. The market growth is facilitated by the rising adoption of pets, leading to increased demand for advanced veterinary equipment and disposables, ultimately enhancing the effectiveness and safety of these products. For example, in 2021, Chewy, Inc., an online retailer of pet products in the US, reported approximately 977,202 pet adoptions, marking the highest adoption rate of 61% in the past six years. Consequently, the surge in pet ownership contributes to the positive trajectory of the veterinary disposables market.



The burgeoning population of livestock is anticipated to be a driving force behind the growth of the veterinary disposables market. Livestock population refers to the overall count of domesticated animals raised in agricultural settings for commercial purposes. Veterinary disposables, such as syringes and needles, play a crucial role in animal production by facilitating vaccination. These disposables are essential for the safe and efficient administration of vaccines to livestock, contributing to disease prevention and overall improvement in animal health. For instance, as of September 2021, the United States Department of Agriculture reported an expected increase of 1.2 million head in India's national herd of cattle, reaching a total of 306.7 million animals. Hence, the rising population of livestock propels the veterinary disposables market forward.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Cardinalhealth Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Medtronic plc

Becton Dickinson and Company

Henry Schein Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Covetrus Inc.

Mindray Medical International Limited

Smiths Group plc

IDEXX Laboratories Inc.

Varian Medical Systems Inc.

Midmark Corporation

Heska Corporation

Abaxis Inc.

Nonin Medical Inc.

Digicare Biomedical Technology Inc.

ACON Laboratories Inc.

Jorgensen Laboratories Inc.

DRE Veterinary Inc.

Vetland Medical Sales and Services

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Synedgen Inc.

Patterson Companies Inc.

Piavita AG

TriviumVet Inc.

ITL Biomedical Ltd.

Central Biomedia Inc.

Vetronic Services Ltd.

Optomed Oyj

Dextronix Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7a6ha7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment