Sports.Com Announces Strategic Partnership With Bango to expand Its Global Footprint

LONDON, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sports.com, an innovator in sports entertainment, is delighted to announce a new strategic partnership with Bango PLC (AIM: BGO), (“Bango”), the global platform for subscriptions bundling. The partnership will substantially extend the reach of Sports.com's unique sports content to new and untapped markets worldwide, leveraging Bango’s extensive international distribution network.



Bango has pioneered innovative digital commerce solutions. The Company offers a comprehensive platform for subscription bundling, payments, and customer acquisition. Trusted by leading technology companies, including Amazon, Google, and Microsoft, Bango facilitates direct access to millions of potential customers through its expansive network of partners.

Through this collaboration, Sports.com will utilize the Digital Vending Machine® from Bango, enabling seamless distribution of its sports content platform to millions of potential new users across the globe. Bango's network spans telecommunications companies and digital merchants, providing an unmatched channel for Sports.com to broaden its audience base and deepen engagement with sports fans worldwide.

Sports.com’s platform merges innovative community-driven aspects with expansive content and technology, creating a new era of sports engagement, which includes access to 24 hours of sports news; live streaming; hours of exciting new content, including original documentaries, films, and exclusive behind-the-scenes access.

Anil Malhotra, CMO at Bango said:

“Resellers that have standardized on the Digital Vending Machine® from Bango to offer subscription bundles can now seamlessly incorporate the Sports.com service, enriching their content catalogue and providing consumers with an expanded range of streaming choices. Sports.com content is available immediately, ensuring a quick and effortless process for resellers to introduce fresh, engaging content and enhance customer retention.”

Matthew McGahan, Chairman and CEO of Sports.com, added:

"We are dedicated to transforming the sports fan experience into something seamless and immersive. The strategic launch of Sports.com, leveraging our partnerships with Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) has been paramount. Our primary strategy has been to enhance these collaborations, enabling us to deliver localised, branded sports content services directly onto consumers’ mobile devices. Our partnership with Bango is a pivotal stage in our journey to revolutionise sports entertainment worldwide.

“Integrating our platform with the Digital Vending Machine® significantly expands our global reach, providing unprecedented access to fans eager for a novel way to engage with sports content. This move is a crucial step toward realising our vision for Sports.com as the ultimate destination for sports enthusiasts, where they can find the latest and most exclusive sports content.”

About Sports.com

Sports.com is poised to become the premier destination for sports entertainment, offering an unparalleled array of interactive and engaging sports content. For more information, visit www.sports.com.

About Bango

Bango enables content providers to reach more paying customers through global partnerships. Bango revolutionized the monetization of digital content and services, by opening-up online payments to mobile phone users worldwide. Today, the Digital Vending Machine® is driving the rapid growth of the subscriptions economy, powering choice and control for subscribers.

The world's largest content providers, including Amazon, Google and Microsoft trust Bango technology to reach subscribers everywhere.

Bango, where people subscribe. For more information, visit www.bango.com.