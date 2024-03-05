ICT Announnces Ashley Paul's "Bingo Baby" Luv Foundation Remix Hits #1 on Amazon "Movers & Shakers"

Los Angeles , March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Chart-Topping Collaboration Ignites Music Scene with Explosive Energy"- states Holly Davidson, of ICT for internatinal sensation Ashley Paul

– In an electrifying turn of events, the scintillating collaboration "Bingo Baby," co-written by Ritchie Neville and featuring Ashley Paul, alongside a sizzling remix by Luv Foundation, has stormed to the top of Amazon's charts, claiming the prestigious #1 position.

This explosive track, a fusion of Ashley Paul's soulful vocals, Ritchie Neville's dynamic energy, and the infectious remix by Luv Foundation, has captured the hearts and playlists of music enthusiasts worldwide. With its irresistible beats and captivating lyrics, "Bingo Baby" has quickly become a must-have addition to any music library.

The success of "Bingo Baby" underscores the power of creative synergy and the undeniable talent of these music industry titans. From its inception to its meteoric rise, the journey of "Bingo Baby" exemplifies the magic that happens when musical brilliance meets collaborative genius.

"We are thrilled and humbled by the overwhelming support for 'Bingo Baby'," says Ashley Paul. "This track is a testament to the passion and dedication poured into every note, and we are grateful to our fans for propelling it to #1."

Ritchie Neville adds, "The energy and excitement surrounding 'Bingo Baby' have been incredible. It's a testament to the magic that happens when great minds come together to create something special."

The Luv Foundation remix of "Bingo Baby" adds an extra layer of heat to an already scorching track, infusing it with pulsating rhythms and infectious beats that will keep listeners grooving all night long.

With its meteoric rise to the top of Amazon's charts, "Bingo Baby" shows no signs of slowing down. This chart-topping sensation is poised to dominate airwaves and playlists, solidifying its place as a must-listen anthem of the year.

For more information on "Bingo Baby" and upcoming releases from Ashley Paul, Ritchie Neville, and Luv Foundation, stay tuned to their official channels and social media platforms.





