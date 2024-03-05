India Real Estate Industry Assessment 2024: Market Performance & Statistics, Residential Market Study, Office Market Study, Union Budget 2022, Outlook, Industry Speak

Dublin, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Assessment of India's Real Estate Sector 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

It is projected that by 2040, the Indian real estate market will grow to INR 65,000 crore from INR 12,000 crore in 2019. The sector is expected to reach a value USD 1 trillion ad compared with USD 200 billion in 2021.

The Indian real estate sector, a cornerstone of India's economic progress, is undergoing transformative shifts influenced by policy reforms, technological advancements, and evolving consumer preferences. Currently the real estate sector in India is performing very well, post being overall slow for few years and then suffering with the impact of the Covid-19 Pandemic. The sector contributes close to 7% to the country's GDP and is a primary contributor to employment. It is projected that the sector's contribution to the GDP will grow to 13% by 2025.

In the fiscal year 2023, India's residential real estate market experienced significant growth, with the total value of home sales soaring to a record INR 3.47 lakh crore. This represented an impressive 48% increase compared to the previous year. Additionally, the number of units sold also followed a strong upward trend, with a 36% increase, amounting to 379,095 units.

In the dynamic landscape of 2024, the Indian real estate sector stands at a pivotal juncture, presenting a myriad of opportunities and challenges that are meticulously unravelled in this comprehensive research report. The report aims to understand the current landscape and future prospects of this rapidly evolving industry. The report contains market statistics, recent trends and drivers, along with opportunities and challenges. The report includes up-to-date insights and perspectives from leading experts in the industry.

India Real Estate Sector

Overview

Market Performance & Statistics

Residential Market Study

Office Market Study

Union Budget 2022 - Key Points

Outlook

Industry Speak

Competitive Landscape & Company Profiles

DLF

Godrej Properties

Prestige Estates

NBCC India

India Bulls Real Estate

Key Figures

India Leading Residential & Commercial Real Estate Companies by Market Capitalization (as of December 2023, billion Indian Rupees)

India Ticket Size Split Comparison of Residential Real Estate Sales (Q1 2021 & Q1 2022, %)

India Sector Wise Office Real Estate Transactions Split (Q1 2021 & Q1 2022, %)

India Estimated Expenditure Towards Real Estate by the Central Government, by Type (FY 2022, billion Indian Rupees)

India Value of Private Equity Investments in Real Estate (2011 to Q12022, million USD)

India Private Equity & Venture Capital Investments in Real Estate Sector, by Company (2022, million USD)

India Leading Residential & Commercial Real Estate Companies by Market Capitalization (as of March 2021, billion Indian Rupees)

India Private Equity & Venture Capital Investments in Real Estate Sector, by Company (2011 to 2020, billion USD)

India Real Estate Market Size (2008-2030F, billion USD)

