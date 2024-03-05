Global Mixed Martial Arts Equipment Market Report 2023-2032: Celebrity Endorsements Drive Marketing Strategies, Professional Training Facilities Fuel Surge

Dublin, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mixed Martial Arts Equipment Market by Product (MMA Gloves, Ankle/Knee/Elbow Guard, Punching Bags, Hand Wraps, Shin Guard, Mouth Guard, Head Gear), Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), End User (Personal-use, Institution), and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global mixed martial arts equipment market size reached US$ 1.3 billion in 2023. The market is projected to reach US$ 2.1 billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.04% during 2023-2032

The increasing public participation, easy availability of advanced training facilities, and the integration of advanced technologies represent some of the key factors driving the market.



Mixed martial arts (MMA) refer to a hybrid combat sport that employs various fighting skills and techniques. It is performed using various equipment to facilitate the training or fight, such as a mouth and groin guard, punching bag, gloves, shorts, shin guards, hand wraps, ankle, elbow, and knee pads, and headgear.

Amongst these, hand wraps help protect hands during training and fighting competitively, while the headgear is used for sparring to shield the skull from harsh strikes. At present, leading players operating worldwide are launching MMA equipment in various materials, types, and designs. These players are offering customizations to meet the requirements of the consumers and expanding their product portfolio.

North America was the largest market for mixed martial arts equipment. Some of the factors driving the North America mixed martial arts equipment market included the increased number of fitness centers, easy availability of advanced training facilities, and the rising awareness about MMA.







Presently, the increasing participation of individuals in recreational sports and fitness and athletic activities represents one of the major factors driving the demand for MMA equipment around the world. Moreover, the rising awareness about the health benefits associated with MMA, such as improving heart health, reducing stress, and enhancing the overall strength, and the surging prevalence of chronic diseases on account of sedentary lifestyles, are favoring the market growth.

In addition, the growing number of professional training camps and the easy availability of advanced training facilities for fighters are influencing the market positively. Apart from this, the increasing number of fitness centers that offer MMA training is also contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, key players are financing advertising campaigns, such as celebrity and social media influencer endorsements, for improving their profitability.

Besides this, the expansion of the e-commerce sector is resulting in the increasing sales of MMA equipment on account of easy equipment availability, flexible payment options, secure transactions, and convenient return policies. Additionally, governments of numerous countries are undertaking measures to promote MMA as a professional sport. They are also investing in improving the sports infrastructure on a global level. Moreover, the integration of the internet of things (IoT) technology with connected devices to measure and track the performance in real time and record the power, speed, and punches of players during the training and competition is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 140 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $2.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.0% Regions Covered Global

Competitive Landscape

Adidas AG

Century Martial Art Supply LLC

Combat Brands LLC

Everlast Worldwide Inc. (Frasers Group plc)

Fairtex

Hayabusa Fightwear Inc.

TITLE Boxing LLC

Twins Special Co. Ltd.

Key Market Segmentation:



Product Insights: MMA gloves represented the largest segment.

MMA Gloves

Ankle/Knee/Elbow Guard

Punching Bags

Hand Wraps

Shin Guard

Mouth Guard

Head Gear

Distribution Channel Insights: Offline accounted for the largest market share

Offline

Online

End User Insights: Personal-use accounted for the largest market share

Personal-use

Institution

