RadNet, Inc. to Present at the 44th Annual Cowen & Company Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 6th

LOS ANGELES, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT), a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network owned and operated outpatient imaging centers, today announced that Gregory Sorensen, M.D., Chief Science Officer of RadNet and President of DeepHealth (RadNet’s Artificial Intelligence Division) and Sham Sokka, Chief Operating & Technology Officer of RadNet’s Digital Health, will be presenting at the Cowen & Company Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 2:10 p.m. Eastern Time.



There will be simultaneous and archived webcasts available at https://wsw.com/webcast/cowen154/rdnt/2031632

and www.radnet.com under the “About RadNet” menu section and “News and Press Releases” sub-menu of the website.

Details for RadNet’s Presentation: Date:

Time:

URL:

Wednesday, March 6, 2024

2:10 p.m. Eastern Time

https://wsw.com/webcast/cowen154/rdnt/2031632



About RadNet, Inc.

RadNet, Inc., is the leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services and related information technology solutions (including artificial intelligence) in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of 366 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet’s markets include Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey and New York. Together with affiliated radiologists, inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technologists, RadNet has a total of over 9,700 employees. For more information, visit http://www.radnet.com.

Contact:

RadNet, Inc.

Mark Stolper, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

310-445-2928



