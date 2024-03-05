Baculovirus Expression System Market projected to reach USD 522.7 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - pronounced by MarketDigits in its recent study

Richmond, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Baculovirus Expression System Market ”, by Product Type (Baculovirus, Expression Vector, Reagents, and Others), Application (Therapeutics, Vaccines, Protein Purification, and Others), End User (Biopharmaceutical Companies, Research Institutes, and Other) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030.

Global Baculovirus Expression System Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 315.3 Million Market size value in 2030 USD 522.7 Million CAGR (2023-2030) 7.5% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Product Type, Application, End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Genscript Biotech Corporation Sample of Companies Covered Merck KGaA New England Biolabs Oxford Expression Technologies

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on Baculovirus Expression System Market

170 - Market Data Tables

65 - List of Figures

225 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits.

Market Overview

The Baculovirus Expression System market is growing due to several key drivers. Firstly, its efficiency in protein expression makes it a preferred choice, ensuring optimal yields in laboratory research and industrial production. Secondly, Baculovirus-infected insect cells create a native-like environment for protein folding, crucial for applications requiring proper conformation and functionality. Scalability is another major driver, allowing protein production on both small and large scales. The market's versatility enhances its appeal, accommodating a range of applications. As biopharmaceutical research increases, the system's adaptability becomes instrumental. Market opportunities are abundant, especially in vaccine development where the system proves valuable for expressing viral antigens. Additionally, there are prospects in gene therapy, viral vectors, and customized protein production, meeting the growing demand for specialized proteins. The market's potential extends to emerging markets and is further fueled by continuous technological advancements, making Baculovirus Expression Systems a vital tool in gene expression, with improved recombination efficiency and ease of use.

Major Vendors in the Global Baculovirus Expression System Market:

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Genscript Biotech Corporation

Merck KGaA

New England Biolabs

Oxford Expression Technologies

Promega Corporation

QIAGEN

Sartorius AG

Syngene International Limited

Takara Bio

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Efficient Protein Expression

Efficient Protein Expression is a key driver for the Baculovirus Expression System (BEVS) market. Traditionally reliant on in vivo recombination events, BEVS has evolved to enhance recombination efficiency, crucial for protein production. Initially featuring a low recombination efficiency (0.1–2% foreground), advancements such as linearizing the AcMNPV genome and liposome-mediated transfection significantly increased efficiency to >50%, ensuring optimal protein expression. "Blue" screening vectors and the development of replication-deficient baculoviruses further contributed to ease of use. The introduction of "deleted" baculoviruses achieved a remarkable 99% foreground efficiency, representing a significant leap in BEVS usability. Technological innovations like bacterial artificial chromosomes (BACs) and yeast artificial chromosomes (YACs) reduced the time required for generating recombinant baculoviruses. Ultimately, linearization of AcMNPV DNA emerged as the most utilized method, streamlining the two-step process for constructing a baculovirus shuttle vector and producing recombinant viruses with increased efficiency.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Efficient Protein Expression

Protein Folding and Functionality

Baculovirus Expression Systems Offer Scalability

Increasing Biopharmaceutical Research

Opportunities:

Growing demand for Vaccine Development

Gene Therapy and Viral Vectors

Demand for Customized Protein Production

Global Expansion of Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industries

Growing Demand for Vaccine Development

The growing demand for vaccine development presents a significant opportunity for the Baculovirus Expression System (BEVS) market. BEVS has been instrumental in the development of various vaccines currently in clinical trials. LigoCyte and Baylor College of Medicine are conducting clinical trials for a Norovirus vaccine, demonstrating a substantial increase in specific antibody levels. Meridian Life Science is advancing a Parvovirus B19 vaccine through clinical trials, showcasing promising results in antibody production. Novavax's BEVS-based vaccines for the Ebola virus, human respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), seasonal influenza (NanoFlu), and H1N1 influenza are progressing through clinical phases, emphasizing the system's versatility. The BEVS enables the production of adeno-associated virus (AAV) vaccines, simplifying vector production. Novavax's ChAd63-MVA ME-TRAP vaccine for malaria has shown positive results in a phase I clinical study. The BEVS platform is also contributing to preclinical vaccines for various diseases, including Zika virus, yellow fever, West Nile virus, Dengue fever, and SARS-CoV-2 variants. Despite limitations, ongoing improvements in the BEVS platform position it as a competitive and cost-effective solution for vaccine development, promising continued growth and applications in the future.

North America dominates the market for baculovirus expression system.

In North America, the United States and Canada play pivotal roles in propelling the growth of the Baculovirus Expression System (BEVS) market. This is mainly due to the robust biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry in the region. The market is further stimulated by substantial investments in research and development, coupled with a dedicated focus on biopharmaceutical production, collectively contributing to the expansion of the BEVS market. In Europe, significant contributions to the BEVS market are anticipated from countries such as Germany, the United Kingdom, and France. The presence of major pharmaceutical entities and an increasing emphasis on biologics production serve to enhance the overall prospects of the market in the European region.

In Asia-Pacific, notably in China, Japan, and India, these regions are emerging as pivotal players in the BEVS market. The growth is propelled by escalating biopharmaceutical research activities, expanding healthcare infrastructure, and supportive initiatives from governments, collectively fostering market development in the Asia-Pacific region.

The Expression Vector Segments is anticipated to hold the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

In the global Baculovirus Expression System market, the Product type segment comprises various categories such as Baculovirus, Expression Vector, Reagents, and Others. In the Baculovirus Expression System Market, an expression vector refers to a designed plasmid or virus utilized for gene expression in cells. This vector introduces a specific gene into a target cell, leveraging the cell's protein synthesis machinery to produce the encoded protein. Engineered with regulatory sequences, including enhancer and promoter regions, the expression vector ensures efficient transcription of the carried gene. Well-designed vectors aim for optimal protein production by generating stable messenger RNA, translating into proteins. In this system, Baculovirus acts as the expression vector, infecting insect cells. The vector, known as bacmid, is controlled by a robust promoter. Typically used for glycoprotein production, Baculovirus offers safety benefits and a limited host range. This system plays a vital role in the Baculovirus Expression System Market, contributing to the production of various proteins, including pharmaceuticals and biotherapeutics.

Segmentations Analysis of Baculovirus Expression System Market: -

By Product Type Baculovirus Expression Vector Reagents Others

By Application Therapeutics Vaccines Protein Purification Others

By End User Biopharmaceutical Companies Research Institutes Other

By Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



