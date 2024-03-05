China Vegetables and Fruits Market to Exceed Valuation of USD 2,398.5 Billion by 2032: Astute Analytica

New Delhi, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- China vegetables and fruits market is projected to attain market size of US$ 2,398.5 billion by 2032 From US$ 1,344.8 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 6.64% during the forecast period 2024–2032.

When it comes to vegetables and fruits market, China is the unchallenged champion. The FAO’s most recent figures show that more than 761 million tons of produce was harvested in 2023 alone, accounting for a mammoth 39% of the global total. The National Bureau of Statistics also reports that China’s growers contributed just shy of 313 million metric tons of fruit in 2022. While watermelons led the way with an astounding tally of almost 60 million tons, apples and pears were not far behind. Apples and citrus are key contributors to those volumes.

Get a Free Sample Copy @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/china-vegetables-and-fruits-market

Vegetables are another strength: Astute Analytica describes China as “the world's largest producer of vegetables”. However, its report on the country’s sector shows that output grew only marginally from nearly 447 million tons in 2015 to about 448 million tons in 2022. Potatoes make up a large proportion of this volume, but tomatoes and cabbages also contribute many millions of tonnes each year. there’s another side to this story when it comes to domestic consumption. Each person consumed slightly less fresh fruit and melons in 2022 than they did the year before – 54.7 kg down from 55.5 kilograms. But they ate slightly more vegetables, with fresh vegetable consumption ticking up to 106.2 kg per person in 2022 from 104.8 kg in 2021.

Key Findings in China Vegetables and Fruits Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 2,398.5 Billion CAGR 6.64% By Type Vegetables (53.46%) By Product Form Fresh (52.60%) By Nature Organic (61.54%) By End Users Household (58.46%) Top Trends Demand for greater variety in fresh produce, including exotic and imported options.

Preference for convenience and ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable products.

Growth of direct-to-consumer sales models, such as farm-to-table initiatives. Top Drivers Rising health consciousness and awareness of food quality among consumers drives vegetables and fruits market.

Technological advancements in precision agriculture and supply chain management.

Government policies promoting food safety and traceability standards. Top Challenges Water scarcity and land degradation impacting sustainable production.

Meeting consumer expectations for consistent quality and year-round availability.

Adapting to evolving consumer preferences and online grocery trends.

China’s Import and Export of Agricultural Products Stood at $302.96 Billion

China is a growing agricultural exporter in the global vegetables and fruits market as it simultaneously relies on imports. The nation’s total agricultural exports and imports hit $302.96bn, but there is a trade deficit of $123.88bn, with its imports outpacing its exports by a long shot. It is one of the biggest importers of fruit and vegetables to feed its people. It buys tropical fruits from southeast Asia, high-value vegetables from countries such as the US and Australia, and frozen veg for its food processing industry. That leaves it short when trying to fulfill domestic demand. Maybe that’s because it doesn’t have enough resources or isn't able to provide enough varieties of produce.

Its agriculture business is also booming by 0.7%. Garlic, ginger and mushrooms are some of the most popular products with neighboring Asian countries being the primary buyers. The trade deficit managed to narrow slightly by 0.1% YoY, which could mean China is taking steps towards producing more at home or substituting some products for other imports. But other factors could easily send this trend back into overdrive — such as the middle-class continuing to spoil their taste buds with imported high-price goods and China not being able to increase production sustainably.

China's Organic Revolution: A Thriving Vegetables and Fruits Market Driven by Health and Sustainability

China's organic fruit and vegetable market isn't just growing – it's flourishing. This segment boasts a dominant 61.54% market share, a testament to a monumental shift in consumer preferences towards healthier, more sustainable food choices. This remarkable trend is fueled by a growing health consciousness among China's vast 1.4 billion strong population. The demand for organic produce is surging, as evidenced by the robust 20% annual growth rate witnessed over the past five years. This growth trajectory is supported by a confluence of factors, including Chinese government initiatives promoting sustainable agriculture. As a result, the land under organic cultivation has expanded significantly, now encompassing over 2 million hectares.

Urban areas are a hotbed for organic consumption in the China vegetables and fruits market, with sales of organic fruits and vegetables surging by 30%. Environmental concerns play a critical role in this shift. With 30% of China's arable land suffering from pollution, consumers are increasingly wary of the safety of conventionally grown produce. This has propelled an estimated 200 million consumers to become regular buyers of organic products. The flourishing demand is mirrored by an equally robust supply-side response. Advancements in organic farming techniques, along with government subsidies and certification programs, have increased accessibility to organic produce. Consequently, China's certified organic producer base has expanded by a remarkable 50% in just three years.

Feeding the Dragon: China's Vegetable Demand and Evolving Landscape Shaping the Vegetables and Fruits Market

China has the world’s largest vegetable production capacity, and its output in 2023 was a remarkable 448 million tons. It was led by potatoes, tomatoes, and cabbages. This accounts for a massive 39% of global vegetable production indicating what a giant China is in this sector. Nonetheless, despite the huge quantities it produces, it still imports to meet its domestic demand. The value of total agricultural imports including vegetables of China reached an astounding $302 billion in 2023. For tropical varieties, it mainly sources from Southeast Asia while high-value greens and frozen vegetables are acquired from countries such as United States and Australia. Clearly; therefore, there is an imbalance with other countries that accounts to about -123.88.

However, though facing this predicament, China vegetables and fruits market still exports a lot of vegetables. Only in December 2023 alone did the country export fresh and preserved vegetables like garlics, ginger, mushrooms worth approximately $1,032 million. In addition to this, canned and frozen vegetables are popular items exported due to food processing industry. Japan being one of them is classified as the target market for Chinese canned food products.

China’s vegetable industry is dynamic because it depends on various factors including government policies, health consciousness among populations concerning sustainability and food safety technological advancements among others since it keeps changing every moment through global trade dynamics which affects its overall agriculture system including production consumption pattern and trading records within vital sector.

Submit Your Inquiry Before Purchasing the Report @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/inquire-before-purchase/china-vegetables-and-fruits-market

China's Vegetables and Fruits Market Supply Chain: A Complex Network Feeding a Nation

China’s fruit and vegetable supply chain is an intricate meshwork of production, processing, distribution, and retail that feeds its massive population. At the heart of this system though is China's astounding fruit and vegetable production capacity with a mind-boggling 761 million tons produced in 2023. In fact, the major fruits are apples and citrus while vegetables include potatoes, tomatoes, and cabbages. These fresh products have multiple pathways to traverse. Warehouses and food processing facilities are key enablers for year-round accessibility as well as the creation of value-added products like canned or frozen items.

While traditional wholesale markets remain essential links connecting growers to retailers and distributors, modernization is taking place through cold chain logistics and online platforms which enhance efficiency while reducing waste. Getting to consumers in various ways. Supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores serve urban tastes while wet markets persist in rural areas. E-commerce is growing rapidly with more choices for convenient shopping especially in major cities. In terms of perishables particularly maintaining quality and freshness remains a challenge all along the supply chain.

Several factors influence this complex system. Supply chains are shaped by a variety of forces such as government policies aimed at domestic production, food safety regulations, rural development amongst others. On top of this changing consumer tastes due to health concerns coupled with globalization trends still affect availability or range of fruits as well as vegetables in Chinese market.

For a sustainable future of China’s vegetables and fruits market supply chain, there must be solutions to several challenges. The main priorities comprise developing sufficient infrastructure that will reduce wastage; promoting environmentally friendly farming practices; embracing new technologies used in agriculture including logistics. On negotiating these obstacles successfully then China can ensure ample fruits plus vegetables supply for its citizens thus repositioning itself in global food map.

China Vegetables and Fruits Market Key Players

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

Beijing Hualian Hypermarket Co., Ltd.

Bonduelle

Bright Food Group

Chiquita Brands International Sàrl

COFCO corporation

Conagra Brands, Inc.

Dole plc

Driscoll's

Fesa UK Ltd

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc.

Fruco plc

Jinan Gogo International Trade Co., Ltd.

Jinan Good Future International Trading Co., Ltd.

Joyvio Group Co. Ltd.

Kühne + Heitz B.V.

Laiwu Manhing Vegetables Fruits Corporation

Nationwide Produce Plc

Qingdao Happy Farmer Fruit & Vegetable Co.,Ltd

S&A Group Holdings Limited

Shanghai Xuerong Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Pagoda Industrial (Group)

Other Prominent Players

Key Segmentation:

By Type

Vegetables Potato Carrot Spinach Beetroot Onion Cucumber Silverbeet Broccoli Pumpkin Celery Peas Mushrooms Sweet Potato Yam Garlic Shallot Cauliflower Cabbage Radishes Others

Exotic Vegetables Cherry Tomatoes Lettuce Asparagus Kale Brussels Sprouts Zucchini Cauliflower Romanesco Artichoke Red Cabbage Edamame Soybean Parsley Baby Corn Bok-Choy Chinese Cabbage Coloured Capsicum Lemongrass Rosemary Basil Thyme Arugula Others

Fruits Apple Pears Banana Mango Oranges Lemon Litchi Guava Pomegranate Grapefruits Table Grapes Mandarins Limes Nectarines Apricots Peaches Plums Watermelons Rockmelons Fresh Cherries Honeydew Melons Tomatoes Others

Exotic Fruits Horned Melons Berries Salak Rambutan Durian Mangosteen Camu Camu Persimmon Dragon Fruit Avocado Longan Sapodilla Jackfruit Star Fruit Passion Fruit Pomela Kumquat Satsumas Water Apple Others



By Product Form

Fresh

Canned

Frozen

Dried & Dehydrated

Others

By Nature

Inorganic

Organic

By End Users

Household

Commercial Hospitality Corporate Offices Healthcare Facilities Others



By Distribution Channel

B2B Sales

B2C Sales Hypermarket/ Supermarket Local Market Convenience & Specialty Stores Online Retail Others



Get Our Detailed Methodology @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-methodology/china-vegetables-and-fruits-market

For further details or to explore our comprehensive industry reports, we invite you to connect with our dedicated team. Please reach out to us at sales@astuteanalytica.com for personalized assistance.

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company which has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in depth and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe. They are able to make well calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising of business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Contact us:

Vipin Singh

BSI Business Park, H-15,Sector-63, Noida- 201301- India

Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)

Email: sales@astuteanalytica.com

Website: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/