Landsbankinn hf.: Acquisition by Landsbankinn of own shares under a buyback programme - end of acquisition period

On the 15th of February 2024, Landsbankinn announced that the Bank would offer to purchase shares from shareholders under the terms of a buyback programme during the period 19th of February 2024 to 4th of March 2024. During the period, Landsbankinn acquired a total of 6,423,476 own shares at a share price of 12,8595, for the total amount of ISK 82,602,689.



Prior to the repurchase period, Landsbankinn held around 379 million own shares. At its conclusion, the Bank holds around 385 million of own shares, or the equivalent of around 1.6% of issued share capital in the Bank.

Buybacks under the programme were authorised to amount to a maximum of 54 million shares, or the equivalent of around 0.23% of issued share capital.

For further information contact:

Rúnar Pálmason, Public Relations, pr@landsbankinn.is