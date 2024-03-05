Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market projected to reach USD 27.61 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - says MarketDigits in its latest study

Richmond, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market ” , by Product Type (Oligonucleotide based Drug, Synthesized Oligonucleotide {Primers, Probes, DNA Oligos, RNA Oligos, and Others Synthesized Oligos}), Application (Research, Therapeutics, Diagnostics, Others) End Use (Hospitals, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Diagnostic Laboratories, CROs and CMOs, Academic Research Industries) by Scale (Clinical, Commercial) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030.

Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 9.95 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 27.61 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 15.7% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Product Type, Application, Scale and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Agilent Technologies Biolegio B.V Sample of Companies Covered Biolytic Lab Performance DH Life Sciences Eurofins Scientific

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits.

Market Overview

Oligonucleotides, short sequences of nucleotides, play a crucial role in molecular biology, genetics, and drug discovery due to their ability to specifically bind to complementary sequences of DNA or RNA. One of the primary drivers of market growth is the increasing demand for custom oligonucleotides in therapeutic applications such as RNA interference (RNAi), antisense therapy, and gene editing. The rising adoption of oligonucleotide-based techniques in next-generation sequencing (NGS), molecular diagnostics, and gene synthesis is driving demand for high-quality oligonucleotides. The market is also supported by increasing research and development activities in genomics, personalized medicine, and biopharmaceuticals, as well as favorable regulatory environments promoting innovation and commercialization. Challenges such as high initial investment costs and stringent regulatory requirements may hinder market growth to some extent. The oligonucleotide synthesis market presents lucrative opportunities for both established players and new entrants, driven by technological advancements, expanding applications, and increasing investments in life sciences research and development.

Major Vendors in the Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market:

Agilent Technologies

Biolegio B.V

Biolytic Lab Performance

DH Life Sciences

Eurofins Scientific

Hongene Biotech Corporation

Ionis Pharmaceuticals

KANEKA CORPORATION

Maravai LifeSciences

Synbio Technologies

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Tokyo Chemical Industry

Growing Demand in Therapeutics

Oligonucleotides, short sequences of nucleotides, hold immense potential in the field of therapeutics due to their ability to modulate gene expression, target specific genetic sequences, and interfere with disease ways. Oligonucleotides, short sequences of nucleotides, hold immense potential in the field of therapeutics due to their ability to control gene expression, target specific genetic sequences, and interfere with disease ways. Researchers and pharmaceutical companies are increasingly leveraging these capabilities to develop innovative oligonucleotide-based drugs. The growing understanding of disease mechanisms at the molecular level and the identification of new therapeutic targets are driving the exploration of oligonucleotide-based approaches in drug discovery and development. As research continues to uncover new therapeutic opportunities and technological innovations drive the development of more effective oligonucleotide-based therapies, the demand in this segment of the oligonucleotide synthesis market expected to continue to rise.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Expansion of Biopharmaceutical Industry

Opportunities:

Technological Innovations in Oligonucleotide Synthesis

Increasing Applications in Diagnostics

Technological Innovations in Oligonucleotide Synthesis

Microarray-based synthesis techniques facilitate equivalent synthesis of thousands of oligonucleotides, catering to applications like gene expression analysis and high-throughput screening. Enzymatic synthesis methods offer alternative strategies with advantages in regio- and stereo-selectivity, paving the way for greener and more efficient production processes. The integration of machine learning algorithms and robotic automation streamlines workflows, optimizing reaction conditions and accelerating synthesis efforts. These innovations not only address current challenges but also unlock new opportunities in therapeutics, diagnostics, and research, driving market growth and fostering further advancements in the oligonucleotide synthesis field.

North America dominates the market for Oligonucleotide Synthesis.

North America accounts for the largest revenue share in the global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market, which drive demand for custom oligonucleotides in drug discovery, development, and manufacturing processes. North America boasts a strong presence of leading presence of major market players, research institutions, and academic centers, contributing to the region's leadership in this market. The United States, in particular, is home to a large number of biotech startups and pharmaceutical companies actively engaged in oligonucleotide-based research and therapeutics, further bolstering market growth.

Asia Pacific has been experiencing rapid growth in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors, driven by factors such as increasing investment in healthcare infrastructure, rising research and development activities, and a growing biopharmaceutical market. The region is known for its major market players and cost-effective production processes, which could attract global oligonucleotide synthesis companies to establish or expand their presence in Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific's increasing prominence in biotechnology and pharmaceuticals could lead to its emergence as a dominant force in the market.

The Oligonucleotide based Drug Segments is anticipated to Hold the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period

Oligonucleotide-based drugs show promise in addressing a wide range of diseases, including genetic disorders, cancer, and infectious diseases, driving their adoption in the pharmaceutical industry. Supportive regulatory frameworks and increasing investment in oligonucleotide drug development further contribute to the anticipated market dominance of this segment. Advancements in nucleotide chemistry and synthesis technologies have improved the stability, specificity, and delivery properties of oligonucleotide drugs, enhancing their efficacy and safety profiles. The oligonucleotide-based drug segment is expected to lead the market due to its significant therapeutic potential and expanding applications in precision medicine.

Segmentations Analysis of Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market: -

By Product Type Oligonucleotide based Drug Synthesized Oligonucleotide Primers Probes DNA Oligos RNA Oligos Others Synthesized Oligos

By Application Research Therapeutics Diagnostics Others

By End Use Hospitals Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies Diagnostic Laboratories CROs and CMOs Academic Research Industries Others

By Scale Clinical Commercial

By Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



