Accelerating Globalization and Promoting Compliant Operations: The Security Assurance of KAKAUE Exchange

New York, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the rapid development of the cryptocurrency market, mainstream exchanges globally are gradually transitioning from early wild growth to compliant operations. This shift is not only an inevitable trend in the industry development but also key to safeguarding user interests and promoting healthy market development.

Carter, the Global Market Head of KAKAUE, recently reaffirmed the company strategy for global compliance. He specifically mentioned that KAKAUE holds licenses from the U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) and the Canadian Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre (FINTRAC). These two important certifications not only prove the compliance from KAKAUE in the global financial market but also lay a solid foundation for its global expansion strategy.

Holding the MSB licenses opens a gateway for KAKAUE development in the international market. KAKAUE is also striving to acquire financial licenses from other countries to ensure the compliance of its global operations. These efforts signify KAKAUE expansion of its brand influence and business coverage globally.

Since its inception, KAKAUE has always adhered to compliant operations and placed special emphasis on protecting the asset safety of its users. Holding dual MSB licenses from the U.S. and Canada showcases KAKAUE strength and credibility, providing new opportunities for its further expansion in the global market.

In the future cryptocurrency market, licensed operations will become the norm. Exchanges need to adapt to this change, prioritizing compliance to gain an advantage in global market competition. The move of KAKAUE is not only a significant milestone in compliant operations but also signifies its position among the top ranks of global digital currency exchanges.

With the MSB financial licenses, KAKAUE will be able to carry out legal and compliant digital currency trading globally, advance the development of contract derivatives, and more business lines such as digital currency issuance. This opens up broad prospects for KAKAUE, making it an important player in global digital currency trading. In this new era, KAKAUE will continue to explore and progress in the cryptocurrency market, driven by innovation and compliance.

Disclaimer: This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies (including product offerings, regulatory plans and business plans) and may change without notice. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The views, suggestions, and opinions expressed here are the sole responsibility of the experts. Do your own research before making a financial decision related to any crypto company or asset.



