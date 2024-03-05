Passage Bio Seeks Pennsylvania College Student Candidates for Third Annual Tachi Yamada Scholarship Program

$10,000 scholarship to be awarded to a rising junior with a life science major attending a Pennsylvania-based four-year college or university

Scholarship application deadline is April 26 for the initial award in the fall of 2024

PHILADELPHIA, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Passage Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PASG), a clinical-stage genetic medicines company focused on improving the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases, today announced the opening of its application process for its third annual Tachi Yamada Scholarship program.

The scholarship program is for junior students enrolled in life science programs at four-year colleges and universities in Pennsylvania and who plan to have a career in the life sciences industry. Passage Bio will select one sophomore student annually to award $10,000 in scholarship funding – $5,000 over two consecutive years to be used toward college-related expenses. Interested sophomore students have until April 26, 2024, to apply for the scholarship.

Passage Bio first announced its plans to launch the annual Tachi Yamada Scholarship Program in October 2021 to continue the legacy of Tadataka (Tachi) Yamada, M.D., a visionary biopharma industry leader who passed away in August 2021. A co-founder of Passage Bio and chairman of the company's board of directors, Tachi demonstrated a lifelong commitment to mentoring and fostering the development of the upcoming generation of scientists.

“Entering its third year, the Tachi Yamada Scholarship program stands as a proud testament to our ongoing dedication to nurturing students who aspire to drive meaningful change through the realms of science. Through this initiative, we pay homage to Tachi's enduring legacy and his invaluable contributions to our field," said Will Chou, M.D., president and chief executive officer of Passage Bio. “We look forward to welcoming and supporting the next exceptional scholar who will undoubtedly make an impact in the life sciences industry.”

In addition to the financial award, the selected scholar will be matched with a Passage Bio mentor for professional growth opportunities over the two-year scholarship period.

To apply, students must be sophomores, who will be juniors in the fall of 2024, attending four-year colleges or universities in Pennsylvania and majoring in a life science discipline. They must have a cumulative unweighted grade point average of 3.0 and be a United States citizen or permanent resident of the United States or hold a U.S. student visa. The student must also write a 500-word essay as part of the application process. The official rules and application details are available on Passage Bio’s website in the Careers section at Passage Bio, Inc. – Careers. Applications must be submitted by April 26, 2024 and will be evaluated by a panel of Passage Bio employees; the winner will be selected by Passage Bio at its discretion.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio (Nasdaq: PASG) is a clinical stage genetic medicines company on a mission to improve the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. Our primary focus is the development and advancement of cutting-edge, one-time therapies designed to target the underlying pathology of these conditions. Passage Bio’s lead product candidate, PBFT02, seeks to treat neurodegenerative conditions, including frontotemporal dementia, by elevating progranulin levels to restore lysosomal function and slow disease progression.

To learn more about Passage Bio and our steadfast commitment to protecting patients and families against loss in neurodegenerative conditions, please visit: www.passagebio.com.

