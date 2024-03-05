Trawick International Expands Global Accident & Health Division with Three Key UK Hires

MIAMI and LONDON, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trawick International Ltd., a London-based subsidiary of Trawick Holdings, LLC, an industry-leading international insurance company, announced today that it has expanded its UK Accident & Health Division with the hiring of industry heavyweights Claire Hargreaves, Darren Fletcher, and Katarzyna Slabon-Adams, effective immediately.



Claire Hargreaves serves as Managing Director, overseeing strategy and business development for Trawick International's UK Accident & Health division. With over 25 years of experience in the industry, Hargreaves brings a wealth of leadership, growth, distribution, and product experience. Prior to joining Trawick International, she spent 10 years at AXA Global Healthcare as Assistant Head of Corporate Development, 11 years at Bupa International as Head of Corporate Sales UK & Europe, and most recently, four years at Global Benefits Group as Managing Director UK, Europe, CIS.

Darren Fletcher will head up sales and distribution for the region. With over 35 years of industry experience, Darren brings unparalleled knowledge and experience to the team. His prior experience began with an 11-year tenure at AXA Global Healthcare before moving on to spend 15 years at Bupa International, several years at Generali Global Health, and, most recently, four years at Global Benefits Group as Senior Business Development Consultant.

Katarzyna Slabon-Adams (Kasia) joins Trawick International as head of financial control and governance in the UK. She brings over 20 years’ experience in accounting and finance, a decade of which has been spent specializing in insurance. Previously, she held Finance and Accounting leadership roles at Marsh & McLennan Companies and RFIB Group Limited before moving to Global Benefits Group, where she spent the last three and a half years. Slabon-Adams holds status as an FCCA Fellow with the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA).

Daryl Trawick, President and CEO of Trawick International, commented, “I am pleased to have the opportunity to bring on board a seasoned and skilled team to lead the next phase of our UK expansion. The Trawick International UK Accident & Health division will bring Life, Disability, Health, and Travel insurance offerings and the best-in-class service Trawick is known for, to an even greater market and audience. Growth and diversification have always been a key strategy for the company, and I am thrilled with the opportunity this presents.”

Trawick International first expanded to the UK in 2022 with the hiring of Alan Crellin, Managing Director of Global Accident, Health & Life Reinsurance. Soon after, the company purchased a stake in UK-based Health Pulse Services and, most recently, controlling stake in Greenlight Insurance. The addition of Hargreaves, Fletcher, and Slabon-Adams to the UK-based team further strengthens the company’s global presence and foothold in the Accident & Health insurance space.

About Trawick International

Trawick International has been a leading provider of international insurance, administration, and other assistance services for more than 25 years. The company offers a full suite of innovative products and services designed to support today's globally mobile population. For more, visit trawickholdings.com.