Changes in the management of Oma Savings Bank Plc



Pasi Turtio, Deputy CEO and Head of Corporate Customer Business, will leave the service of Oma Savings Bank Plc (OmaSp or the Company) on 5 March 2024. Pasi Turtio has been in OmaSp's Management Team since 2008, as Deputy CEO since 2009, and Head of Corporate Customer Business since December 2023. He served as the Customer Operations Director between 2018 and 2023, as Regional Director between 2014 and 2023 and as Bank Manager between 2008 and 2014.

"It has been a privilege to work with a banking professional like Pasi Turtio for almost twenty years. Pasi has been building OmaSp since the very first moment, from a local bank to a successful national operator and a Company on the main list of the Helsinki Stock Exchange. I would like to thank Pasi warmly for his significant contribution to the success of OmaSp."

Sarianna Liiri will become the Company's Deputy CEO. She has been in OmaSp's Management Team since 2015 and as the CFO since 2018, and responsible for Finance, Treasury and HR. She has previously served as Chief Administrative Officer between 2015 and 2018 and Development Manager between 2014 and 2015 of OmaSp. In addition, Liiri has been a member of the Board of Directors of the South Karelia Chamber of Commerce since 2018 and a member of the Board of Directors of Figure Taloushallinto Oy since 2019. Liiri holds a Master of Economic Sciences and an eMBA.

Markus Souru will become a member of the Company's Management Team. He has been the Head of Service Network of OmaSp since December 2023, and responsible for private customers, small enterprises and the service network. He has previously served as Regional Director of OmaSp since 2018. Souru has extensive experience of 25 years in the banking industry in various management and front-line positions.

"These appointments are once again a great proof that we have strong and versatile expertise in OmaSp's organization. I'm glad that everyone was excited to take the new challenges and we get to take our doing to the next level again. The right people in the right positions are crucial when we ensure future success and the development of competitiveness."





