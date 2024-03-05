Ocular Therapeutix™ to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results on March 11, 2024

BEDFORD, Mass., March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL, the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company committed to enhancing people’s vision and quality of life through the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for retinal disease and other diseases and conditions of the eye, today announced plans to report the Company’s fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results on Monday, March 11, 2024, after 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time.



Given the recent corporate announcements regarding leadership appointments and the closing of a $325 million private placement, the Company will not host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results. The Company intends to host a conference call in the second quarter of 2024 to discuss its corporate strategy and objectives. Information about its quarterly results, conference calls, webcasts and other investor information are posted on the Company’s website.

About Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company committed to enhancing people’s vision and quality of life through the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for retinal disease and other diseases and conditions of the eye. Ocular’s program for retinal disease is AXPAXLI™ (axitinib intravitreal implant, also known as OTX-TKI), based on its ELUTYX™ proprietary bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. AXPAXLI is currently in the first of two planned pivotal Phase 3 trials for wet Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD), the “SOL-1 trial”, and a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. The clinical portfolio also includes PAXTRAVA™ (travoprost intracameral implant, also known as OTX-TIC), currently in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of primary open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Ocular’s expertise in the formulation, development and commercialization of innovative therapies and the ELUTYX™ platform supported the FDA approval and launch of its first commercial drug product, DEXTENZA®, an FDA-approved corticosteroid for the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery and ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis. ELUTYX is also the foundation for two other clinical-stage assets, OTX-CSI (cyclosporine intracanalicular insert) for the chronic treatment of dry eye disease and OTX-DED (dexamethasone intracanalicular insert) for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease, and several preclinical programs.

