Cartier cuts 7.7 g/t Au over 2.0 m in the VG Structure of the Chimo Mine Project

VAL-D'OR, Quebec, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cartier Resources Inc. (TSX-V: ECR, FSE: 6CA) (“Cartier or the Company”) announces the results of its ongoing drilling program (FIGURE 1) for the Chimo Mine Project (FIGURE 2). The project comprises the Chimo Mine and East Cadillac properties, the latter of which was acquired on April 7, 2022 and has not been explored by Cartier to date. Both properties are 100% owned by Cartier and are located 45 km east of the Val-d’Or mining camp.

The results were obtained in the VG Structure at a depth of 35 m and a distance of 275 m west of the VG Zone.

« The initial results from the current drilling program attest to the potential of a 15-kilometre segment of the Larder Lake–Cadillac faults corridor of the Chimo Mine Property, which contains resources*, deposits and numerous gold showings to be further explored » commented Philippe Cloutier, President and CEO.

Table 1: Details of the new results

Hole Coordinates

UTM (m) Azimuth (°) /

Plunge (°) From

(m) To

(m) Au

(g/t) Length

(m) Gold Zone Gold Structure Location: West Nordeau Sector – Confirmation of the VG Structure 275 m west of the VG Zone CH24-94 333253/5319894/350

160/-57

42.0 44.0 7.7 2.0 -

VG

including 42.0 43.0 13.5 1.0 CH24-95 182/-66 84.6 85.3 4.7 0.7

The widths of the mineralized intersections are presented as downhole lengths.

The true widths of the mineralized intersections are estimated at 70 to 75% of the reported core length interval.

Table 2: Details of the historical results

Hole Coordinates

UTM (m) Azimuth (°) /

Plunge (°) From

(m) To

(m) Au

(g/t) Length

(m) Gold Zone Gold Structure Location: West Nordeau Sector – VG Structure W 90-08 333253/5319894/350

183/-80

59.2 61.0 14.5 1.8 -

VG

including 59.4 59.7 75.3 0.3

The widths of the mineralized intersections are presented as downhole lengths.

The true widths of the mineralized intersections are estimated at 55% of the reported core length interval.

About the Chimo Mine Project:

Positive PEA ** , after tax: NPV 5% of CA$388M and 21% IRR



** MRE*: 720,000 ounces of gold in Indicated Resources and 1,633,000 ounces of gold in Inferred Resources



* NI 43-101 Mineral Resources Estimate for Chimo Mine and West Nordeau Gold Deposits, Québec, Canada, Vincent Nadeau-Benoit, P.Geo., Alain Carrier, P.Geo., M.Sc. and Marc R. Beauvais, P.Eng., InnovExplo Inc., August 22nd, 2022.

** NI 43-101 Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment for Chimo Mine and West Nordeau Gold Deposits, Chimo Mine and East Cadillac Properties, Quebec, Canada, Marc R. Beauvais, P.Eng., of InnovExplo Inc., Mr. Florent Baril of Bumigeme and Mr. Eric Sellars, P.Eng. of Responsible Mining Solutions, May, 29th, 2023.

About Cartier Resources Inc.

Founded in 2006, Cartier Resources Inc. is an exploration Company based in Val-d’Or, Quebec, Canada. The Company’s projects are located in Quebec, which consistently ranks among the world’s best mining jurisdictions. Cartier is actively advancing the development of its flagship Chimo Mine Project and exploring its other projects. The Company has a cash position of $4.2 million and significant corporate and institutional support, including Agnico Eagle Mines, O3 Mining and provincial investment funds.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

For each batch of samples sent to the laboratory, Cartier inserts 5% of the number of samples in the form of certified standards and another 5% in the form of blanks to ensure quality control. The samples are analyzed at the Techni-Lab (Actlabs) laboratory in Ste-Germaine-Boulé, Quebec, Canada. Samples weighing 3 to 5 kg are crushed by the laboratory to 90% passing 10 mesh (2.00 mm), then a 500 g fraction of each sample is pulverized to 90% passing 200 mesh (0.07 mm). The resulting 50 g pulps are analyzed by fire assay with an atomic absorption finish. Samples with results ≥ 1.0 g/t and < 10.0 g/t are re-assayed by fire assay with an atomic absorption finish. Results greater than or equal to 10.0 g/t Au are analyzed by fire assay with a gravimetric finish. For samples containing visible gold, a 500 g subsample of rock is analyzed by the metallic sieve method.

Qualified Persons

The Company’s scientific and technical information in this news release was prepared and reviewed by Mr. Gaétan Lavallière, P.Geo., PhD, Vice-President, and Mr. Ronan Déroff, P.Geo., M.Sc., Senior Geologist, Project Manager and Geomatician, both qualified persons as defined in National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Lavallière approved the information contained in this press release.

