Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market To Reach USD 2,656.2 Million By 2032 | DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market size was valued at USD 883.9 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach a market size of USD 2,656.2 Million by 2032 at a CAGR of 13.0%.

An automated parcel delivery terminal provides uninterrupted services to users, even during unanticipated events. These terminals offer great convenience in transporting and delivering parcels to customers. Moreover, they make it easier for customers to collect and return parcels by simply dropping them off at the nearest automated parcel delivery terminal.

Businesses of all sizes are facing difficulty in managing such a high number of shipping options, high service levels, and 24/7 tracking of shipped items. To tackle the issues arising from the growing volume of parcels, e-retailers or retailers increasingly demand new parcel delivery solutions. Automated or intelligent parcel delivery terminals are a reliable solution for tackling these hurdles. The terminals allows the e-retailers to easily manage their deliveries by automating the first last and first mile deliveries. The terminal providers offer holistic solutions that includes management of hardware, software, IT operations, project management, and offer maintenance support services.

The accelerating growth of e-commerce industry and increasing number of parcels have created a high demand for alternative delivery solutions. The demand is further augmented by the rising failure cases in timely deliveries. The high rate of human intervention in customary parcel delivery systems generally makes it difficult to deliver parcels on time, either due to unsuitable weather conditions or holidays. Such factors are proliferating the automated parcel delivery terminals market demand.

Segmentation Overview:

The global automated parcel delivery terminals market has been segmented into deployment location, end-use, and region. Based on deployment location, the market is bifurcated into indoor and outdoor. The indoor segment holds the majority of the market share in 2022. The high popularity of indoor terminals can be attributed to the threat of vandalism and theft.

Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market Report Highlights:

The global automated parcel delivery terminals market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 13.0% by 2032.

An increasing demand for alternative delivery solutions encourages market growth.

The automated parcel delivery terminals market has been segmented into deployment location, end-use, and region.

Europe dominates the automated parcel delivery terminals market in 2022. UK, Germany and France are the top five countries with the largest volume of shipments in the region.

Some prominent players in the Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals system market report include Smartbox Ecommerce Solutions Pvt. Ltd., KEBA AG, InPost Ltd., Cleveron AS, Neopost Group, TZ Ltd., Winnsen Industry Co., Ltd., ByBox Holdings Ltd., Bell and Howell, LLC, and ENGY Company.

Industry Trends and Insights:

- In 2023, DHL courier deployed autonomous robot carrier to boost efficiency for last mile delivery operations in Europe.

- In 2022, Beumer Group, an automated material handling supplier, planned to automate Helthjem’s parcel terminal that will cater to a vast array of logistics and reduce labor costs.

Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market Segmentation:

By Deployment Location: Indoor, Outdoor

By End-use: Government, Retail, Shipping & Logistics, Others

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

