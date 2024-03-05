4K Satellite Broadcasting Market to reach USD 98.4 Bn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights inc.

Selbyville, Delaware , March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 4K Satellite Broadcasting Market is projected to be remunerate at USD 98.4 billion by 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The increasing consumer demand for high-definition content and immersive viewing experiences is fueling the adoption of 4K satellite broadcasting services. This can be ascertained by the fact that according to Advanced Television in 2023, consumers prioritized original content (70%), frequent new releases (56%), access to classics (48%), and versatile viewing options (42%). As individuals upgrade their home entertainment systems and demand sharper images with enhanced picture quality, satellite broadcasters are leveraging 4K technology to deliver superior viewing experiences. Additionally, the growing availability of 4K-compatible devices such as Ultra HD TVs, set-top boxes, and streaming media players is favoring the uptake of 4K satellite broadcasting services, further propelling market growth.

DBS Operators enhance viewing experience with expanded ultra HD channel offerings

4K satellite broadcasting market value from direct broadcasting satellite (DBS) segment is set to gain traction during 2023 and 2032, as it enables the direct transmission of satellite television signals to consumers' homes, offering a wide range of channels and programming options. With the advent of 4K satellite broadcasting, DBS operators are expanding their service offerings to include ultra-HD channels, allowing viewers to access high-resolution content with superior picture quality and clarity. Moreover, the growing affordability and accessibility of DBS services are further driving its widespread adoption.

Accessibility to wide range of movies in 4K

The 4K satellite broadcasting market share from movies segment is projected to expand rapidly through 2032, owing to the availability of blockbuster movies, Hollywood classics, and original content in stunning 4K resolution in the comfort of homes. Satellite broadcasters are partnering with major film studios and content creators to secure exclusive rights to 4K movies, offering subscribers a diverse selection of premium content. Moreover, the allure of cinematic-quality visuals and immersive sound experiences is driving consumer interest.

Premium entertainment drives 4K device and satellite service adoption in APAC

North America 4K satellite broadcasting market size is anticipated to grow swiftly till 2032, driven by strong consumer demand, technological innovation, and robust infrastructure. The region boasts a large base of affluent consumers willing to invest in premium entertainment experiences, driving the uptake of 4K-compatible devices and satellite broadcasting services. Furthermore, the presence of leading satellite broadcasters and content providers, coupled with favorable regulatory frameworks, is accelerating the adoption of 4K satellite broadcasting in the region.

The major contenders in the 4K satellite broadcasting market includes Arqiva, ATEME, DirecTV, DishNetwork, Ericsson, Encompass Digital Media, and Eutelsat.

