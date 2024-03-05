Global Liquid Metal Bearing X-Ray Tube Market to Hit Valuation of US$ 3,720.5 Million by 2032: Astute Analytica

New Delhi, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest research by Astute Analytica, the global Liquid Metal Bearing X-ray tube market, valued at US$ 2,006.8 million in 2023, is projected to expand to US$ 3,720.5 million by 2032, at a CAGR of 7.10% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.

Chronic diseases like cancer and heart disease are on the rise, causing people to seek deep imaging from MRI and x-ray machines to diagnose and track them. The LMB tubes take better photos with higher resolution than standard tubing. While it’s important for doctors to notice the subtle differences in these images as early as possible, the real selling point is how much longer they last. As per Astute Analytica’s findings lubricated liquid metal bearings last up to 10 times longer than ball bearings, which cuts costs of buying new ones and downtime of swapping out broken ones for facilities that use such machines every day.

The liquid metal bearing X-ray tube market is still proliferating despite becoming crowded with new products and players. Varex Imaging Corporation brought its LMB tech under its umbrella; Dunlee created a new product family specifically for CT applications; New York-based Carestream Health plans to add the Duradiagnost P radiographic/fluoroscopic system with an LMB X-ray tube to its product line-up this year; GE Healthcare debuted two systems in January that rely on LMB technology — CardioGraphe enterprise bed-side stress testing for cardiovascular disease detection (CvD) patients and OEC Elite CFD premium mobile C-arms for orthopedic procedures.



The LMB-tube makers aren’t done either: They’re looking at ways their products can generate even less heat without sacrificing quality or lifespan so medical professionals can get the best look possible inside their patients’ bodies.

High Cost Could Be a Barrier to Wast Adoption in Liquid Metal Bearing X-Ray Tube Market

It is widely agreed that liquid metal bearing (LMB) X-ray tubes are not very cost-efficient when compared to X-ray tubes that feature traditional ball bearings. This price difference is mainly caused by the more expensive material, liquid metal alloys, used in LMBs and the complex process of manufacturing them. Precision engineering is required to ensure the bearing system works perfectly within the X-ray tube. To put this difference into perspective, an advanced LMB X-ray system can easily be sold for $100,000 or more. On the other hand, systems using traditional ball bearings can be found for significantly less cost. The same difference stands when looking at replacement costs – a replacement LMB tube can be several times more expensive than its ball-bearing counterpart.



The high price of LMB X-ray tubes can work as a roadblock to their widespread use. Many healthcare facilities will have made up their mind even before considering these systems since they typically come with budget constraints or are located in developing countries. So, they must think about whether it’s worth it to use LMB tech, even if it comes with benefits such as increased lifespan and superior imaging.

LMB X-Ray Tube Market Sees 70% Dominance by High-Power Systems for Superior Medical Imaging

The global liquid metal bearing X-ray tube market currently has a clear preference for high-power systems. At the moment, these systems have a 70% market share and it looks like they are set to continue their dominance. Over the next few years, experts at Astute Analytica believe that this segment will experience growth at a CAGR of 7.67% as high-power LMB X-ray tubes help doctors diagnose chronic and complex diseases more accurately so that they can plan treatment more effectively. Technological advancements have also played a part in the segment's popularity. Digital radiography and computed tomography (CT), for example, have helped doctors improve image quality while reducing exposure times. What does this mean? Well, it means that patients are exposed to less radiation during scans and that diagnoses can be made quicker.

However, the segment in the liquid metal bearing X-ray tube market isn't limited to just these two fields of medicine. Increasingly non-invasive diagnostic procedures are being used in other fields too – such as cardiology and oncology – which means there is much scope for growth in this area. Apart from this, investment in healthcare infrastructure across developed countries has driven up demand for high-power LMB X-ray tubes. As key components of advanced imaging systems, it only makes sense that more manufacturers would adopt them for their machines if there were sufficient funds available.

LMB X-Ray Tube Market to Witness Further Consolidation, Top 5 Players Holds Over 57% Market Share

The liquid metal bearing X-ray tube market is currently going through some intense changes. On one hand, mainstays such as Philips (Dunlee), GE and Canon are making their mark and solidifying their positions within the market. According to Astute Analytica’s market study report, these three combined with Siemens AG and Varex Imaging Corporation holds more than 57% of the market. Their dominance is supported by financial strength and a strong technological background. All of which they use to keep an edge through vertical integration, continuous R&D investment and strategic partnerships. On the other hand, players like Varex Imaging Corporation and Dunlee are bringing innovations in LMB tube technology. This could disrupt the status quo with new approaches or cheaper prices that appeal more to value-hunting healthcare providers looking for performance.

LMB X-ray tubes are highly desirable due to several advantages they bring to the table. They’ve shown improved reliability, better image quality, less noise and vibration along with significantly longer lifespans than average. All of which directly address healthcare facilities' needs and therefore increase customer satisfaction levels across global liquid metal bearing X-ray tube market. This good experience then helps drive the expansion of both those companies' reach and the competition among all players in general within this fast-growing industry.

Looking ahead, the LMB X-ray tube market is likely to witness further consolidation as major players seek to strengthen their positions through potential acquisitions or strategic collaborations. Innovation will remain a key differentiator, driving ongoing advancements in LMB bearing design, performance, and integration with advanced imaging techniques. Additionally, as LMB technology matures, we may see a growing focus on improving cost-effectiveness, providing a crucial avenue for players to compete and increase accessibility for healthcare providers.

Asia Pacific: A Booming Market for Liquid Metal Bearing X-ray Tubes

The Asia Pacific region is experiencing more growth than any other in the world for liquid metal bearing (LMB) X-ray tubes. So, what's fuelling this trend? There are a number of reasons, including increased healthcare spending in the region and population growth. The region’s middle class has also been steadily expanding and with it comes increasing demands for better healthcare services. And as we all know, age eventually catches up to you, so an aging population is only expected to accelerate the need for advanced medical imaging. Furthermore, government initiatives across many Asia Pacific countries play a vital role in upgrading healthcare infrastructure and promoting the adoption of advanced technologies like LMB X-ray systems.

Global players in the liquid metal bearing X-ray tube market have already set up shop here, but several regional firms like MinFound Medical Systems (China), Wandong Medical (China), and Infinitt Healthcare (India) are increasing their presence in the rapidly growing LMB X-ray tube market. Large hospitals that have recently been built or are still under construction consume most of these products in this part of the world while specialized clinics with focused needs and growing numbers of independent imaging centers take care of the rest.

Distribution models vary from company to company on a case-by-case basis but they all rely on a combination of direct sales forces, local distributors/partners and utilizing online platforms. China currently leads this market due to its significant population and strong manufacturing base. However, India presents tremendous growth potential due to its expanding access to healthcare services—partially because it’s also got a huge population—and demographic trends.

Newcomers in the Asia Pacific liquid metal bearing X-ray tube market need to be aware that there is fierce competition here despite rapid growth potential. To succeed against established companies, one must consider strategic partnerships with local players, exploring localized manufacturing options, implementing competitive pricing models and investing considerable resources into educating customers about LMB technology's benefits.

