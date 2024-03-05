Snack’in For You Debuts Better-for-You Veggie Puffs at Expo West

PHOENIX, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snack’in For You by Sigma Foods will debut its line of vegetable-based, high-protein, gluten-free, better-for-you baked puffs at the Natural Products Expo West tradeshow in Anaheim, California from March 12-16 at booth #499A in Hall A. Available in Sour Cream and Onion Cauliflower, Buffalo Ranch Cauliflower, Mesquite Barbeque Broccoli, Cheddar Jalapeno Broccoli flavor profiles.



Made with four simple base ingredients: real cauliflower or broccoli, rice flour, chickpeas, and pea protein – Snack’in For You delivers a better-for-you snack option that offer Boldly Delicious flavors. Snack’in For You veggie puffs include four grams of protein per one-ounce serving.

“Snack’in For You meets the consumer desire for a flavorful snack that satisfies both nutritional needs and cravings. Our philosophy is to prove that health and taste can co-exist in one snack, and we look forward to introducing our boldly delicious veggie puffs to customers at Expo West and beyond,” said Steve Sklar, Division Vice President of Snacking. “Expo West allows us to show potential partners that Snack’in For You is a top contender on store shelves, offering a wider array of consumers the ability to enjoy a boldly delicious and health-conscious snack option.”

Snack’in For You veggie puffs will be available in two- and four-ounce bags online and in retailers later this year. For more information, visit snackinforyou.com.

ABOUT SNACK’IN FOR YOU

Since 2022, Snack’in For You has focused on innovative snacks that provide bold flavors with healthier ingredients. The global brand features five product lines of high-protein, gluten-free baked or dehydrated snacks featuring simple, health-driven ingredients that satiate cravings and nutritional needs.

The brand currently boasts product lines in the US, Mexico, Spain, France, and the UK.

