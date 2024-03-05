Asure Software to Attend 36th Annual Roth Conference March 17-19th, 2024

AUSTIN, Texas, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asure Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASUR), an established provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management (“HCM”) software solutions, is scheduled to attend the 36th Annual Roth Conference on March 17-19th, 2024 in Dana Point, CA.



Asure’s management team will be hosting one on one meetings with institutional investors throughout the conference. Asure’s CEO Pat Goepel, CFO John Pence and President Eyal Goldstein will participate in the meetings to discuss Asure’s recently reported full year 2023 results and outlook for 2024.

For additional information, please contact your Roth sales representative or Patrick McKillop – Vice President Investor Relations at Asure Software.

About Asure Software

Asure Software (Nasdaq: ASUR) provides cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions that assist organizations of all sizes in streamlining their HCM processes. Asure's suite of HCM solutions includes HR, payroll, time and attendance, benefits administration, and talent management. The company's approach to HR compliance services incorporates AI technology to enhance scalability and efficiency while prioritizing client interactions. For more information, please visit www.asuresoftware.com.



Asure Software

Patrick McKillop

Vice President, Investor Relations

617-335-5058

patrick.mckillop@asuresoftware.com