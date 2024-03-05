CervoMed Announces Presentation of Biomarker Data from the AscenD-LB Phase 2a Trial and Preclinical Data Supporting Potential of Neflamapimod in Tau-Mediated Disease at AD/PD ™ 2024

- Neflamapimod led to significant reduction compared to placebo in plasma levels of glial fibrillary acidic protein (GFAP)



- Neflamapimod effects on GFAP correlated to clinical outcomes assessed by CDR Sum of Boxes (CDR-SB)

- Scientific collaborators from University College London (UCL) present data demonstrating neflamapimod improves axonal transport in a transgenic mouse model of frontotemporal dementia (FTD)

BOSTON, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVO), a clinical stage company focused on developing treatments for degenerative diseases of the brain, today announced the presentation of biomarker data from the AscenD-LB Phase 2a trial of neflamapimod in patients with dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), demonstrating that neflamapimod reduces plasma levels of glial fibrillary acidic protein (GFAP) compared placebo, and that the effects of neflamapimod on GFAP were inversely correlated to change in CDR-SB (reduction in GFAP associated with improvement in CDR-SB, and increase in GFAP associated with worsening in CDR-SB). These data will be featured in a poster presentation at the 18th International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases (AD/PD™) 2024, being held both virtually and in Lisbon, Portugal from March 5–9, 2024. In addition, academic researchers from UCL will be presenting data in a separate poster at the meeting demonstrating that p38MAPK inhibition, including with neflamapimod specifically, improves tau-induced axonal transport defects both in vitro and in a tauopathy mouse model.

“The effects on GFAP, particularly the association between GFAP response and clinical outcomes, further support that neflamapimod is clinically efficacious in patients with DLB,” said John Alam, MD, Chief Executive Officer of CervoMed. “The exciting data from UCL are consistent with the mechanism of action of neflamapimod in the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies, where axonal transport defects related to the microtubule-associated protein tau in basal forebrain cholinergic neurons are an important pathogenic driver. Moreover, their findings provide a strong scientific rationale for evaluating neflamapimod as a treatment for certain forms of frontotemporal dementia.”

Full abstracts are accessible on the conference portal, and additional details are provided below. A PDF copy of the GFAP poster presentation will be available on the “Presentations and Publications” section of the CervoMed website.

Abstract #1095 (Neflamapimod reduces GFAP levels in patients with DLB):

: EFFECT OF NEFLAMAPIMOD TREATMENT ON PLASMA GLIAL FIBRIALLARY ACIDIC PROTEIN (GFAP) LEVELS IN PATIENTS WITH DEMENTIA WITH LEWY BODIES (DLB) Authors: John Alam, Marleen Koel-Simmelink, Jennifer Conway, Amanda Gardner1, Kelly Blackburn, Inge Verberk, Charlotte Teunissen

John Alam, Marleen Koel-Simmelink, Jennifer Conway, Amanda Gardner1, Kelly Blackburn, Inge Verberk, Charlotte Teunissen Affiliations: CervoMed Inc. (JA, JC, AG, KB); Amsterdam UMC location Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam (MK-S, IV, CT), Department of Laboratory Medicine, Neurochemistry Laboratory



Key Takeaways: The effects of neflamapimod on plasma GFAP were evaluated in both the overall and pure DLB patient population, and the treatment effects of GFAP correlated to clinical outcomes:

In the overall population, there was a mean 3.7 pg/mL increase GFAP levels in placebo vs. mean 12.3 pg/mL reduction with neflamapimod (p=0.13 for difference).

In pure DLB patients (i.e., patients with pre-treatment plasma ptau181 below the cutoff for AD-related co-pathology), there was a mean 14.1 pg/mL increase in placebo vs. mean 10.6 pg/mL reduction with neflamapimod (p=0.04 for the difference).

In the pure DLB patient population, in participants treated with neflamapimod there was a significant correlation (r=0.542, p=0.036) between the effects of GFAP and clinical outcomes assessed by change from baseline to week 16 in CDR-SB, with increased GFAP being associated with worsening CDR-SB, while reduction in GFAP was associated with improvement on CDR-SB. The correlation was not seen in placebo-recipients (r=0.31, p=NS).



Abstract #2438 (Neflamapimod enhances axonal transport in tauopathy model)

: IN VIVO IMAGING OF AXONAL TRANSPORT REVEALS EARLY PATHOLOGICAL CHANGES INDUCED BY TAU MUTATIONS AND THEIR REVERSIBILITY Authors: Edoardo Moretto, Chiara Panzi, Skye Stuart, Anna Masato, Samantha De La-Rocque, Emily Huff, Ian White, Jemima Burden, Giampietro Schiavo

Edoardo Moretto, Chiara Panzi, Skye Stuart, Anna Masato, Samantha De La-Rocque, Emily Huff, Ian White, Jemima Burden, Giampietro Schiavo Affiliations: UCL, UK Dementia Research Institute (EM, CP, SS, AM, SDL-R, GS); CNR, Institute of Neuroscience (EM), Vedano al Lambro (MB), Italy; UCL, MRC Laboratory for Molecular Cell Biology (IW, JM); UCL, Queen Square Motor Neuron Disease Centre (GS)



Key Takeaways: The effects of p38 MAPK inhibition on FTD linked tau mutation induced axonal transport defects were evaluated both in vitro and in vivo:

FTD-linked mutations, known to increase pathological phosphorylation and aggregation of tau, induces aberrant tau envelopes (clusters) along axons, an effect that was reversed by inhibition of p38 MAPK (a kinase known to modulate tau hyperphosphorylation and the target of neflamapimod).

By using a new assay based on two-photon microscopy on tauopathy mouse models, inhibition of p38 MAPK was able to partially rescue the defects in axonal transport both in vitro and in vivo.

Neflamapimod, administered twice daily for 5 days at a dose of 3 mg/kg, was demonstrated to enhance axonal transport in the rTg450 transgenic mouse model of FTD that contains the P301L mutation in the tau gene.

The authors conclude, “The evidence that reducing tau phosphorylation by inhibiting p38 MAPK potentiated axonal transport points towards inhibition of p38 MAPK as a promising therapeutic strategy in tauopathies”.

Additionally, John Alam, MD, Chief Executive Officer of CervoMed will participate in a panel discussion on recent developments that are advancing the therapeutic landscape, specifically on the development of biomarkers, imaging, and therapy of alpha-synuclein, LRKK2, and GBA pathologies. Additional details are provided below.

Title: NEW INSIGHTS IN THE DEVELOPMENT OF BIOMARKERS, IMAGING, AND THERAPY OF ALPHA-SYNUCLEIN, LRKK2, AND GBA PATHOLOGIES

Forum: 3

Date and Time: Thursday, March 7, 2024, from 5:30-6:30pm CET

Location: Auditorium I, Lisbon Congress Centre (Centro de Congressos de Lisboa)

