Cardiac Pacemaker Market to Hit US$ 6.15 Billion by 2034: Fact.MR Report

Rockville, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cardiac pacemaker market, estimated at US$ 3.92 billion in 2024, is projected to reach US$ 6.15 billion by the end of 2034, according to the latest study by Fact.MR.



A pacemaker is a medical device that contracts the heart muscles and controls the heart's electrical conduction system by producing electrical pulses that are delivered via electrodes. The market for cardiac pacemakers is expanding as a result of factors such as rising healthcare costs, the aging population, and the increasing prevalence of atrial fibrillation.

Heightened awareness about interventions needed for cardiac arrhythmias, increasing product approvals by regulatory bodies, and rising confidence about the safety and effectiveness of cardiac pacemakers among patients are factors driving market growth.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 6.15 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 4.6% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 84 Tables No. of Figures 112 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

In 2024, the global market for cardiac pacemakers is estimated at US$ 3.92 billion.

Demand for cardiac pacemakers is projected to rise at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2024 to 2034.

By the end of 2034, the market is forecasted to reach US$ 6.15 billion.

The market in East Asia is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 5% through 2034.

Demand for implantable pacemakers is projected to increase at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

From 2024 to 2034, the market in North America is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 4.6%.

“Expanding healthcare sector and advancements in technology drive the cardiac pacemaker market. Healthcare providers are focusing on enhancing patient outcomes and addressing the distinctive requirements of the aging population. By combining novel technologies with a dedication to patient safety and tailored treatment, cardiac pacemakers are positioned as essential tools in the continuous fight against cardiovascular illnesses,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Medtronic PLC

Biotronik SE & Co. KG

Boston Scientific Corporation

Lepu Medical Co. Ltd.

Abbott Laboratories (ST Jude Medical)

Osypka Medical

OSCOR Inc.

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Medico S.R.L.

Shree Pacetronix Ltd.

Focus on Development of Premium Pacemakers for Personalized Care

The market is expanding primarily due to the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), rising management costs for cardiac diseases, pro-business government regulations, and the introduction of more advanced pacemakers with advanced technology, like leadless and MRI-safe models. The growing prevalence of cardiovascular illnesses is one of the main drivers of the market's expansion. One of the main causes of CVD fatalities worldwide is coronary heart disease.

Global companies nowadays are committed to producing premium pacemakers (biventricular pacemakers) that fully satisfy every patient's need and enable personalized care. These recent developments are significantly improving workflow precision and enabling mistake reduction rates, which presents lucrative opportunities for manufacturers.

In June 2021, India Medtronic Private Limited launched Micra AV, an innovative, self-contained mini pacemaker. Employing a minimally invasive approach, Micra AV offers advanced pacing technology for patients with atrioventricular (AV) block. Notably, it is the first of its kind to sense atrial activity without requiring a lead or any device in the heart's upper chamber.



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the cardiac pacemaker market for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product type (implantable pacemakers, external pacemakers), technology (single chamber, dual chamber, biventricular/cardiac resynchronization therapy-pacemakers (CRT-P), and end user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

