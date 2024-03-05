Retail Consumer Goods and Manufacturing Market Size

Brooklyn, New York, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the global retail consumer goods and manufacturing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2024 to 2029.



The market growth is anticipated to be fueled by the rising adoption of direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands, the incorporation of cutting-edge technologies like automation, machine learning, artificial intelligence (AI), and the Internet of Things (IoT), and supporting regulatory frameworks.

Key Market Trends

Digital Transformation: Digital transformation is reshaping retail operations and manufacturing processes, driving automation, efficiency, and innovation across the value chain. Companies are adopting digital technologies such as AI, IoT, machine learning, and robotics to optimize supply chain management, enhance product development, and improve customer engagement.

Omnichannel Retailing: Omnichannel retailing integrates online and offline channels to provide seamless shopping experiences across multiple touchpoints. Retailers are investing in omnichannel strategies, click-and-collect services, and experiential retail formats to bridge the gap between digital and physical shopping environments and meet consumer expectations for convenience and flexibility.

Premiumization and Luxury Goods: Demand for premium and luxury goods continues to grow as consumers seek quality, exclusivity, and status symbols. Retailers and manufacturers are expanding their luxury product offerings, enhancing brand prestige, and targeting affluent consumer segments with upscale products and personalized service.





Key Market Insights

As per the product type outlook, the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global retail consumer goods and manufacturing market from 2024 to 2029

As per the manufacturing process outlook, the mass production segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global retail consumer goods and manufacturing market from 2024 to 2029

Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North America region is expected to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period from 2024 to 2029

Unilever, General Mills, PepsiCo, ITC, AB InBev, Emerson, Nestlé, Nike, Harman, and 3M, among others, are some of the key players operating in the global retail consumer goods and manufacturing market





Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)

Fast-moving Consumer Goods (FMCG)

Durable Goods

Electronics

Apparel

Others





Manufacturing Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)

Mass Production

Custom Manufacturing/Specialized Production

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central and South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238/ +91 9769352498

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

