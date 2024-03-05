ADC Contract Manufacturing Market projected to reach USD 27.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - a comprehensive study by MarketDigits

Richmond, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " ADC Contract Manufacturing Market ” , by Linker (Cleavable Linker, Non-Cleavable Linkers, and Others), Application (Myeloma, Lymphoma, Breast Cancer, and Others), End User (Pharmaceutical Companies, Biotechnology Companies, and Others) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030.

Global ADC Contract Manufacturing Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 9.5 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 27.4 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 14.2% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Linker, Application, End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW MabPlex International Co. Ltd AbbVie Inc Sample of Companies Covered Catalent, Inc LEGOCHEM BIOSCIENCES, Inc Lonza

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on ADC Contract Manufacturing Market

170 - Market Data Tables

65 - List of Figures

225 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits.

Market Overview

The ADC (Antibody-Drug Conjugate) contract manufacturing market has observed significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for targeted cancer therapies. ADCs represent a promising class of biopharmaceuticals designed to deliver cytotoxic agents directly to cancer cells while sparing healthy tissues. This targeted approach enhances the efficacy of cancer treatment while minimizing side effects. As the pharmaceutical industry continues to focus on precision medicine, ADCs have gained prominence in oncology. The ADC contract manufacturing market plays a key role in this ecosystem, providing specialized services for the development, manufacturing, and testing of ADCs. These services encompass various stages, including antibody production, payload conjugation, formulation, and fill-finish processes. The market is characterized by collaborations and partnerships between pharmaceutical companies and contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) to leverage expertise and resources, ensuring efficient and cost-effective ADC development and production.

Key factors driving the growth of the ADC contract manufacturing market include the rising incidence of cancer globally, the expanding pipeline of ADC candidates, and advancements in bioconjugation technologies. Additionally, regulatory agencies' increasing acceptance of ADCs and the growing emphasis on personalized medicine contribute to market expansion. Contract manufacturing organizations offer a range of capabilities, from process development to commercial-scale manufacturing, enabling pharmaceutical companies to outsource specific aspects of ADC production. As the demand for ADCs continues to rise, the ADC contract manufacturing market is expected to witness sustained growth, offering opportunities for both established players and new applicants in the biopharmaceutical manufacturing sector.

Major vendors in the global ADC Contract Manufacturing market:

AbbVie Inc.

Catalent, Inc.

LEGOCHEM BIOSCIENCES, Inc.

Lonza

MabPlex International Co. Ltd

Merck KGaA

Piramal Pharma Solutions

Recipharm AB

Samsung Biologics

Sartorius AG

Sterling Pharma Solutions Limited

WuXi Biologics

Others

Increasing adoption of ADC therapies

The increasing adoption of ADC (Antibody-Drug Conjugate) therapies is an essential driver propelling the ADC contract manufacturing market into a phase of growth. As the field of oncology witnesses a prominent shift towards precision medicine, ADCs have gained prominence due to their targeted approach in delivering potent cytotoxic agents directly to cancer cells. This adoption is fueled by the desire to enhance treatment efficacy while minimizing adverse effects on healthy tissues, a crucial aspect of cancer therapeutics. With a rising understanding of the molecular details of various cancers, pharmaceutical companies are increasingly investing in the development of ADCs as a cornerstone of their oncology portfolios. The adoption of ADC therapies is particularly evident in clinical trials and the approval of novel drugs by regulatory authorities, reflecting the industry's confidence in the potential of ADCs to address unmet medical needs. This driver is catalyzing collaboration and investment within the pharmaceutical sector, creating a dynamic landscape where ADC contract manufacturing plays a key role in supporting the production of these advanced and targeted therapeutic interventions.

Market Dynamics

Global increase in cancer cases

Growing demand for precision medicine in healthcare

The expanding researchers of oncology drugs

Ongoing advancements in bioconjugation technologies

Growing emphasis on personalized medicine in the pharmaceutical industry

The ongoing advancements in bioconjugation technologies present a significant opportunity for the ADC (Antibody-Drug Conjugate) contract manufacturing market. Bioconjugation is a critical aspect of ADC development, involving the precise linkage of cytotoxic payloads to monoclonal antibodies. Recent advances in this field have led to the development of more efficient and sophisticated conjugation methods, allowing for improved control over drug-to-antibody ratios and enhancing the overall therapeutic efficacy of ADCs. New bioconjugation technologies offer greater flexibility in selecting suitable linkers and conjugation chemistries, enabling the creation of ADCs with enhanced pharmacokinetics and reduced toxicity. The increased precision in the conjugation process also contributes to the production of homogeneous ADCs with consistent therapeutic profiles. This improves the safety and efficacy of ADCs and also updates the manufacturing process by reducing the variability associated with drug conjugation. As a result, contract manufacturing organizations specializing in ADCs can capitalize on these technological advancements to offer more healthy and reliable services to pharmaceutical companies. The opportunity lies in leveraging these innovative bioconjugation techniques to produce high-quality ADCs at scale, meeting the growing demand for targeted cancer therapies, and positioning the ADC contract manufacturing market at the forefront of biopharmaceutical manufacturing advancements.

North America dominates the market for ADC contract manufacturing.

North America stands out as the dominating region in the global ADC Contract Manufacturing market, with the U.S. leading in consumption and market share. This region is characterized by high growth attributed to a well-established biopharmaceutical industry, advanced research infrastructure, and a high prevalence of cancer cases. The region is a hub for innovative drug development, fostering strategic collaborations between pharmaceutical companies and ADC contract manufacturing organizations. Regulatory support and a strong emphasis on precision medicine contribute to the market's expansion in North America.

Asia Pacific region is experiencing rapid growth in the ADC contract manufacturing market due to the increasing focus on biopharmaceutical manufacturing in countries like China, India, and Japan. These countries offer a cost-effective manufacturing environment, skilled labor, and a growing pool of contract manufacturing organizations specializing in biologics. Additionally, the rise in cancer incidence, improving healthcare infrastructure, and favorable government initiatives in the Asia Pacific contribute to the market's attractiveness.

Another noteworthy region is the Middle East and Africa, driven by a rising cancer prevalence and increasing healthcare investments. Challenges include limited infrastructure, a shortage of skilled workforce, regulatory complexities, and funding constraints. Overcoming these challenges requires strategic investments in infrastructure, workforce training, regulatory harmonization, and fostering international collaborations to accelerate the region's capabilities in ADC contract manufacturing.

The cleavable linker segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

The cleavable linker segment in the ADC contract manufacturing market represents a key element in the development of targeted cancer therapies. Cleavable linkers are chemical bonds designed to connect the cytotoxic payload to the monoclonal antibody within an ADC. These linkers possess the unique ability to break or cleave in response to specific conditions, such as the acidic environment within cancer cells or enzymatic activity, facilitating the release of the potent drug payload at the targeted site. This controlled release mechanism enhances the precision of ADCs, ensuring that the cytotoxic agent is delivered specifically to cancer cells while minimizing off-target effects and reducing systemic toxicity. Contract manufacturing organizations specializing in ADCs play an essential role in the cleavable linker segment, offering expertise in linker chemistry, conjugation techniques, and formulation processes to pharmaceutical companies. The continuous evolution and innovation in cleavable linker technologies contribute to the advancement of ADCs as a promising class of biopharmaceuticals, positioning the cleavable linker segment as a key driver in the dynamic landscape of ADC contract manufacturing.

Segmentations Analysis of ADC Contract Manufacturing Market: -

By Linker Cleavable Linker Non-Cleavable Linkers Others

By Application Myeloma Lymphoma Breast Cancer Others

By End User Biotechnology Companies Pharmaceutical Companies Others

By Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



