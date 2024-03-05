Review Control (OTC:IMTL) Announces Enhanced API Capabilities Specifically Designed for Unprecedented Impact on the Restaurant and Food Service Sector

NEW YORK, NY, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Image Protect, Inc. (OTC:IMTL) (ImageProtectCorporation.com) (“Image Protect” or the “Company”), through its subsidiary Review Control™ Reputation Management, unveils its enhanced and advanced new API capabilities designed to seamlessly Integrate with all leading Point of Sale Systems in the Restaurant Industry.

This milestone not only promises a positive transformation for existing Review Control™ clients but also sets the stage for innovative marketing strategies aimed at attracting larger restaurant groups to leverage the dynamic capabilities of the Review Control™ system.

The latest API update signifies a breakthrough, streamlining restaurant operations within the Review Control™ system. This enhancement makes it exceptionally user-friendly for establishments to effortlessly upload their data encouraging more positive reviews and active engagement with satisfied customers. As the restaurant industry experiences a surge in dining options, the significance of robust reputation management becomes increasingly vital, positioning Review Control™ as a frontrunner in meeting these evolving needs.

CEO of Review Control™ Frank Casella said: “Staying true to our core mission, we are achieving our goals relative to restaurant and food service review management. In addition to our newest version of API integration technology, we are creating lower costs for our clients as well. Renegotiating our SMS Texting costs and consolidating some of our internal programing structure, we are ready to move further and faster in 2024 in garnering a substantial share of the restaurant industry. Combined with our new 2-Cent Text SMS platform, and soon to be announced MMS Text service, we will be offering a complete package that is unrivaled for both stand alone and multiple location clients.”

CEO of Image Protect, Inc. James Ballas added: “We are very proud that Review Control is on the move and completing all the services and additions it laid out during our acquisition process. The company will continue to assist in all areas to help grow Review Control and keep shareholders informed as we proceed.”

Image Protect, Inc. remains committed to innovation, growth, and delivering unparalleled solutions in the dynamic landscape of online reputation management, digital services, and innovative solutions for business.

Follow Image Protect, Inc. to learn more about Review Control™ Reputation Management and to stay informed about Company developments and growth:

Instagram: @ImageProtectCorp

Corporate updates on X (Formerly Twitter) @IMTLCorp

Company updates on X (Formerly Twitter): @Review_Control

Image Protect, Inc: www.ImageProtectCorp.com

Review Control™: www.ReviewControlCenter.com

Facebook: Image Protect Corp

Mission Statement: To IMPROVE and PROTECT the online image of our clients.

About Image Protect, Inc.

Image Protect, Inc. is a Technology and Business Services Company, specializing in vitally important Review and Reputation Management for businesses of all types and sizes, as well as individuals who need online reputation assistance. Utilizing proprietary technology applications combined with excellent customer service and support, it’s newly acquired subsidiary Review Control™ Reputation Management has established itself in the space in recent years and continues to grow and penetrate new verticals. New services are currently in development to further the Company’s commitment to providing the very best in review marketing subscription products to the business community.

About Review Control™ Reputation Management

Review Control™ Reputation Management is a proprietary, business-to- business subscription platform that can increase and improve the online reviews of its clients and serves a vital business interest to millions of businesses of all types and sizes. With prices starting at just $59 per month it is an easy, affordable, and effective solution for any type of business to obtain more positive online reviews-which increase search ranking, attract more customers and revenue, and increases the value of the client’s business. Founded in 2018, Review Control™ has established itself as a recognized national brand, and has grown steadily since inception, providing excellent service and many satisfied clients.

Safe Harbor Provision

Cautionary statement for purposes of the 'Safe Harbor' provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Information in this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, the results of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties, and assumptions include the execution and performance of contracts by the Company and its customers, suppliers, and partners. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise.

Investor Relations

IR@ImageProtectCorporation.com