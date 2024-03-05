NV5 Awards 2024 National Society of Black Engineers Scholarships

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “NV5”) (Nasdaq: NVEE), a provider of technology, conformity assessment, and consulting solutions, announced today the winners of the 2024 NV5 National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE) scholarship awards.



This year's ten scholars represent academic excellence within engineering and related fields. The scholarship program, part of NV5’s five-year, $275,000 pledge to NSBE, supports outstanding undergraduate and graduate students studying disciplines such as civil, electrical, and mechanical engineering, geomatics, and computer science.

Founded in 1975, the National Society of Black Engineers is one of the largest student-governed organizations in the United States. Dedicated to supporting collegiate and pre-collegiate students and technical professionals in engineering and technology, NSBE aims to cultivate a diverse and inclusive community of future engineering leaders.

"Today, we celebrate the achievements of these scholars, and we are pleased to contribute to the professional growth of tomorrow’s leaders of engineering and technological innovation," said Dickerson Wright, PE, Executive Chairman of NV5.

Congratulations to this year’s scholarship recipients:

Aramide Akintunde, Texas A & M University

William Corey, Jr., North Carolina A & T

Kapricia Guice, Michigan State University

Jordin Lamothe, Villanova University

Haben Legesse, University of Southern California

Fallou Mbengue, Michigan State University

Denisha McPherson, Northeastern University

Devonie Nelson, University of Houston

Derek Price, Georgia Institute of Technology

Brooke Scott, North Carolina A&T State University

Recipients were selected based on criteria including personal essays, academic achievements, community engagement, and professional endorsements. These individuals exemplify the values of NSBE, striving to become culturally responsible engineers who excel academically and contribute positively to their communities and professions.

“We continue to be impressed with the quality of applicants for the annual NV5 National Society of Black Engineers scholarship program, and we look forward to our ongoing NSBE partnership,” said Carl Henderson, PhD, PE, GE, Chief Diversity Officer for NV5.

About NV5

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) is a provider of technology, conformity assessment, and consulting solutions for public and private sector clients supporting utility, infrastructure, and building assets and systems. The Company primarily focuses on six business verticals: Utility services, infrastructure engineering, construction quality assurance, buildings & technology, environmental health sciences, and geospatial services. NV5 operates out of more than 100 offices nationwide and abroad. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Vimeo.

