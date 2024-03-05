Joni and Friends breaks ground on Joni’s House in Serbia

Agoura Hills, CA, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For years, the international disability ministry Joni and Friends has provided practical help and Gospel hope to individuals living with disability in Serbia through global mission trips and Wheels for the World™ mobility device distribution events. On Feb. 29, Joni and Friends executive leadership held a groundbreaking ceremony for a permanent Joni’s House international disability center in Opovo, Serbia, launching a new era of disability ministry in the country.

Through Joni’s House Serbia, Joni and Friends will work with local partners to provide medical and mobility support, patient advocacy, essential resources and spiritual care to families living with disability. This faith-based care addresses the physical needs of clients and honors each person’s worth and dignity as a child of God.

Joni and Friends currently operates Joni’s House programs in nine countries. Once completed, Serbia will become the tenth location. The first domestic Joni’s House program is slated to launch in spring 2024.

Joni’s House Serbia is the result of two years of meticulous groundwork, including building strong relationships with local partners. The project, visionary for the region, will include a Joni’s House international disability center, adjoined with a church and coffee shop. Construction of the church will be financially supported by Harvest Church in Memphis, Tennessee, and construction of the coffee shop will be supported by a generous donor in Serbia.

The construction of Joni’s House Serbia is particularly significant because as a member of the U.S. State Department's disability advisory committee under President G.W. Bush, Joni and Friends founder Joni Eareckson Tada was briefed on reports detailing the appalling lack of care for institutionalized children with disabilities in Serbia at the time. Twenty years later, Joni said she is thrilled to see work begin on a facility that will provide help and hope to the surrounding community.

“The presence of a Joni's House in Serbia will bring awareness to the plight of disabled people, as well as provide resources for Serbian families who deal daily with disability,” Joni said. “I couldn't be happier. A 20-year-old dream has come true!”

Jason Holden, senior vice president of operations for Joni and Friends, said the groundbreaking ceremony for Joni’s House Serbia represents a tangible commitment to serving and uplifting the disability community in the region.

“My hope is that this project not only provides a physical space but also becomes a beacon of hope, inclusivity, and support for those living with disability who have been marginalized or pushed aside,” Holden said. “Establishing a permanent footprint in Serbia allows us to extend our outreach and create a lasting impact on the lives of those often overlooked, reflecting the values of compassion and inclusiveness that are at the core of our Joni and Friends mission."

As construction commences, the ministry remains steadfast in its mission to create a space that will positively impact the lives of individuals with disabilities knowing it will contribute to the spiritual and communal well-being of the region.

