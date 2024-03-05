Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to Participate at the Barclays 26th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

CORAL GABLES, Fla., March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Catalyst" or "Company") (Nasdaq: CPRX), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing, developing, and commercializing novel medicines for patients living with rare and difficult to treat diseases, today announced that Richard J. Daly, CEO of Catalyst, along with other members of Catalyst's management team, will participate at the upcoming Barclays 26th Annual Global Healthcare Conference being held in Miami on March 12-14, 2024.



Participation Details:

Date: Tuesday, March 12, 2024

Format: Catalyst's management will host 1x1 meetings and a fireside discussion at 1:35 pm ET.

A live webcast of the fireside will be available on the Company's website, and a replay will be accessible for at least 14 days.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

With exceptional patient focus, Catalyst is committed to developing and commercializing innovative first-in-class medicines that address rare and difficult-to-treat diseases. Catalyst's flagship U.S. commercial product is FIRDAPSE® (amifampridine) Tablets 10 mg, approved for the treatment of Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome ("LEMS") for adults and for children ages six to seventeen. In January 2023, Catalyst acquired the U.S. commercial rights to FYCOMPA® (perampanel) CIII, a prescription medicine approved in people with epilepsy aged four and older alone or with other medicines to treat partial-onset seizures with or without secondarily generalized seizures and with other medicines to treat primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures for people with epilepsy aged 12 and older. Further, Canada's national healthcare regulatory agency, Health Canada, has approved the use of FIRDAPSE for the treatment of adult patients in Canada with LEMS. Finally, on July 18, 2023, Catalyst acquired an exclusive license for North America for AGAMREE® (vamorolone) oral suspension 40 mg/mL, a novel corticosteroid treatment for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. AGAMREE previously received FDA Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations and was approved by the FDA for commercialization in the U.S. on October 26, 2023.

For more information about Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., visit the Company's website at www.catalystpharma.com. For Full Prescribing and Safety Information for FIRDAPSE®, visit www.firdapse.com. For Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING for FYCOMPA®, please visit www.fycompa.com. For Full Prescribing Information for AGAMREE, please visit https://www.agamree.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include statements regarding Catalyst's expectations, beliefs, plans, or objectives regarding the intended use of net proceeds therefrom. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Catalyst's actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. A number of factors, including those factors described in Catalyst's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year 2023 and its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), could adversely affect Catalyst. Copies of Catalyst's filings with the SEC are available from the SEC, may be found on Catalyst's website, or may be obtained upon request from Catalyst. Catalyst does not undertake any obligation to update the information contained herein, which speaks only as of this date.

Source: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.