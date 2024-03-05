Sabert Serves Up Excitement with the new Catering Pop-Top Family

SAYREVILLE, N.J., March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sabert Corporation, a leading global manufacturer of innovative and sustainable food packaging solutions, announces the launch of its new Catering Pop-Top family. A game-changer for foodservice operators, this distinctive catering bowl line offers unmatched functionality and convenience for any catering occasion, from workplace meetings to large-scale events.



The Catering Pop-Top features a unique hinged lid that folds back, clicks into place and can be rotated 90 degrees to display one or both sides of the base. Available in one or two-compartment bases, the Catering Pop-Top family is an exceptional solution for transporting and serving a variety of menu items and cuisines.





“We developed the Catering Pop-Top bowls with a focus on versatility, space savings and sustainability – three critical factors for any successful foodservice operation,” said Stephny Halstead, Vice President of Marketing and New Product Development, Sabert. “Our talented in-house design and engineering teams conducted extensive research and testing to ensure maximum functionality and reliability. With this latest addition to our catering portfolio, we’re once again demonstrating our commitment to providing operators with eco-friendly solutions that can help take their catering business to the next level.”

Key features of the Catering Pop-Top Family include:

Versatility : Available in 80- and 160-ounce offerings and one and two-compartment options, these bowls offer menu variety and flexibility.

: Available in 80- and 160-ounce offerings and one and two-compartment options, these bowls offer menu variety and flexibility. Compartmented Base : The two-compartment option enables more personalized offerings, catering to the rising demand for managing diverse dietary preferences.

: The two-compartment option enables more personalized offerings, catering to the rising demand for managing diverse dietary preferences. Innovative Features : The hinged lid can be rotated 90 degrees to showcase one or both compartments and locks into place when folded backward. Grooves in the lid provide optimum stacking and secure transport.

: The hinged lid can be rotated 90 degrees to showcase one or both compartments and locks into place when folded backward. Grooves in the lid provide optimum stacking and secure transport. Space Efficiency : The divided two-compartment base offers space savings and SKU rationalization.

: The divided two-compartment base offers space savings and SKU rationalization. Low-profile Design : A thoughtfully constructed low-profile design for optimal ingredient blending to elevate the culinary experience.

: A thoughtfully constructed low-profile design for optimal ingredient blending to elevate the culinary experience. Sustainability: Made from crystal clear PET, these bowls are 100% recyclable, adhering to sustainability guidelines and goals.

For more information about Sabert's Catering Pop-Top line, please visit www.sabert.com.





About Sabert

Sabert is a leading global manufacturer of innovative food packaging products and solutions. Founded in 1983, the company is grounded in its purpose of reinventing food packaging to nourish and protect our world. Headquartered in Sayreville, New Jersey, Sabert operates North American facilities in California, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, New Jersey, Texas, and Virginia as well as manufacturing facilities in Nivelles, Belgium; Kimbolton, England; Lodz, Poland; and Zhongshan, China. Using its proprietary Packaging Value Model™, Sabert combines deep insights about food lifecycles and consumer lifestyles, with fast and flexible production capabilities. Its industry-leading product designs encompass all five areas of innovative packaging: Performance, Presentation, Safety, Sustainability and Economics. For more information, visit www.sabert.com.

Media Contact:

Marie VanAssendelft

mvanassendelft@sabert.com

201-724-6372

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/745e1fab-ec85-4e70-b520-c1347d4e5248

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/104c98f6-bf94-42ff-856e-39a447337028